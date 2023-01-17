the-abu-dhabi-school-of-government-unveils-learning-and-development-program-agenda-for-2023

The Abu Dhabi School of Government (ADSG), the leading government platform for developing human resources in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, unveiled its learning and development programs agenda for 2023, which includes more than 100 programs designed to provide Abu Dhabi government employees with a comprehensive, world-class educational experience.

The agenda comprises a diverse set of programs, including leadership, general, specialized, and self-paced programs, all of which focus on honing and enhancing the skills of Abu Dhabi government employees. The programs aim to support employees to excel in their career and play a pivotal role in realizing Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision and strategic goals.

Leadership programs

The leadership programs agenda includes 23 programs, most notably the Art of GivingFeedback, Emotional Intelligence Leadership Certification, Public Policy, Ethical Leadership, Elevating PeopleManagementthrough Performance Management, Strategy &Strategic Leadership, Behavioral Economics and Impact on Decisions, and more programs through which the ADSG seeks to hone the leadership skills of Abu Dhabi government employees.

General programs

Throughout2023, the ADSG will provide 32 program offerings in the general programs category, including Emotional Intelligence and ProductivePersonalities Traits, Conflicts Resolution and Sustainable Relationships, Speaking to Inspire Others, Innovation in Government, Art of Etiquette in the Government Work Environment, HandlingInstitutional Risks, Future Inspiration, Art of Etiquette and International Protocol, and more. All of which seek to elevate the skills and expertise of Abu Dhabi government employees.

Specialized programs

The specialized programs agenda involves 18 programs, most notably the Certified Innovation Professional, Big Data Analysis, Metaverse and Scenarios of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, Artificial Intelligence (AI) Strategy for Business Professionals, Health and Safety Executive Certificate (NEBOSH), ICF Certified Coach, Cyber Security & Fraud Analytics, and ISO 9001 Quality Management System Lead Auditor.

Self-paced programs

This year, the ADSG will provide 25 offerings in the self-paced programs category, including Being Delivery and Results Driven program, Leading with a focus on the implementation &the delivery, Stand out in Customer Service, Promoting Customer Service, Future Shapers – Phase 2, Fundamentals ofAgility in Workplace, and Adopting Agility in your Workplace. The ADSG will also offer many other programs that enable Abu Dhabi government employees in all grades to gain vital experiences and skills and a remarkable educational experience in line with their personal schedules.

Abu Dhabi government employees who are interested in enrolling or learning more about the ADSG’s programs, including the eligibility criteria for enrolling in each program and registration dates,may visit the ADSG’s Qudrat platform to begin their personal learning and development journey.

