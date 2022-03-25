the-academy-to-host-oscar-viewing-party-in-paris-for-first-time

Reflecting the growing presence of French players at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will host a live viewing party in Paris on Sunday for its French members and industry guests for the first time ever. The Parisian Oscar viewing party will be held at Blanche, a mansion that used […]
