The Academy to Host Oscar Viewing Party in Paris for First Time

25 March 2022
Reflecting the growing presence of French players at the Oscars, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) will host a live viewing party in Paris on Sunday for its French members and industry guests for the first time ever. The Parisian Oscar viewing party will be held at Blanche, a mansion that used […]

