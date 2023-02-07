the-almoravid-heritage-and-modern-day-moroccan-geostrategy>

Those who interpret Morocco’s geostrategic goals as only the tip of the iceberg of a much larger and hidden political agenda to rebuild the Middle Ages’ Grand Maghrib (The Greater Morocco), which saw its peak during the Almoravids and the Almohads, are merely engaged in a politically calculated process of impugning of motives. The objective is clearly political: to stand in Morocco’s way of legitimizing its liberation of Western Sahara from Spanish Colonialism and its efforts to get back the enclaves of Ceuta and Melilla from Spain, as well as thwarting its effort to demarcate its maritime borders in accordance with the provisions of international maritime law.

