‘the-batman’-production-designer-on-building-the-batmobile-as-a-‘relentless’-hunter

Matt Reeves and production designer James Chinlund have worked together before “The Batman.” The pair’s collaboration has been focused on creating grounded worlds, based in reality. That approach was no different for building the world of the new DC adaptation. Reeves wanted fans to feel like they were in a complete world in which a […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
Matt Reeves and production designer James Chinlund have worked together before “The Batman.” The pair’s collaboration has been focused on creating grounded worlds, based in reality. That approach was no different for building the world of the new DC adaptation. Reeves wanted fans to feel like they were in a complete world in which a […]
Condividi:
Like this: