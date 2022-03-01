‘the-batman’-russia-release-halted-by-warner-bros.

Warner Bros. has announced that it has halted its plans to release “The Batman” in Russia. The DC adaptation was set to release in the country on Friday. “In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is pausing the release of its feature film ‘The Batman’ in Russia,” a spokesperson for WarnerMedia said in […]
