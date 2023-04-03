The BeachLife Ranch Country Music Fest Will Return To Redondo Beach In The Fall

The boots will be hitting the sand at Redondo Beach’s Seaside Lagoon once again as the BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival makes a comeback this fall.

The three-day BeachLife Ranch event is the sister fest of the more modern rock and reggae-focused BeachLife Festival, which also takes place at Seaside Lagoon May 5-7.

Festival promoters have yet to announce the lineup for the 2023 edition of BeachLife Ranch, but tickets are now on sale for the event, which is slated to take place Sept. 22-24. Passes are $299 for general three-day admission; $379 for general admission plus; $699 for weekend VIP; $995 for weekend Admiral passes; and $2,999 for Outlaw three-day passes. All ticket options are available now at beachliferanch.frontgatetickets.com.

Tickets are now on sale for The BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival, which returns to Redondo Beach Sept. 22-24. (Photo by Richard Guzman)

.Tickets are now on sale for the two-day country jam BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival, which is set to return to Redondo Beach’s Seaside Lagoon Sept. 22-24. (Photo by Richard Guzman)

Adia Dance dances the Cupid Shuffle during day one of the three day music festival BeachLife Ranch in Redondo Beach on Friday, September 16, 2022. Tickets are now on sale for The BeachLife Ranch Country & Americana Festival, which returns to Redondo Beach Sept. 22-24. (Photo by Drew A. Kelley, Contributing Photographer)

Besides multiple music stages, BeachLife Ranch will include the SideStage Experience, a pop-up restaurant on the side of the main stage where people eat a prix-fixe menu created by well-known chefs. For the country version of BeachLife, the food will feature barbecue and smoked meats.

Sign up for our Festival Pass newsletter. Whether you are a Coachella lifer or prefer to watch from afar, get weekly dispatches during the Southern California music festival season. Subscribe here.

The festival made its debut last year with three stages and a lineup that included Brandi Carlile, Dierks Bentley, Lukas Nelson & Promise of The Real, Greensky Bluegrass and Songs of Waylon Jennings, which featured Shooter Jennings and other musicians performing songs by his late father.

It also featured non-country acts as well, including folk rock band The Lumineers, alternative rock band Wilco and day one headliners, soul-pop stars Daryl Hall & John Oates. There was mechanical bull riding and since line dancing is a staple at country fests, it included a hootenanny held in a barn area where instructors taught guests how to move in those boots.

Richard Guzman | Entertainment Reporter Richard Guzman writes about music and pop culture. He has previously written for the El Paso Times, The Desert Sun in Palm Springs and was City Editor at Los Angeles Downtown News. He graduated from Cal State Northridge with a Bachelor in Journalism.

Vittorio Rienzo