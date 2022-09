the-best-fashion-hotels-from-around-the-world

If you like a fashion brand, you probably want to live like that brand. This goes a long way to explaining why luxe fashion houses are venturing beyond fabric seams and diving into brand extensions that range from haute cuisine to high-end hotels. It’s just another way for fashion creatives to redefine and expand what modern luxury is like.

Designer hotels are located all over the world, from Hotel Lungarno by Ferragamo in Italy to Hôtel Petit Moulin by Christian Lacroix in Paris. With glossy marble floors, avant garde decors and Instagram worthy accents, it’s everything you would expect in a hotel dreamed up by the best fashion designers.

Here’s a glimpse at hotels that offer the same escapist vibe you get from slipping into an awesome pair of shoes.

1/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Armani Hotel in Dubai, U.A.E. 2/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Palazzo Versace on Gold Coast, Australia. 3/21 The Best Fashion Hotels The Round Hill Hotel with interiors designed by Ralph Lauren in Montego Bay, Jamaica. 4/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Hotel Le Bellechasse designed by Christian Lacroix in Paris, France. 5/21 The Best Fashion Hotels The Dior Suite in St. Regis New York. 6/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Bulgari Hotel in Beijing, China. 7/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Tortuga Bay Hotel at Punta Cana resort and club designed by the late Oscar de la Renta in Dominican Republic. 8/21 The Best Fashion Hotels The Fendi Private Suites in Rome, Italy. 9/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Hotel Lungarno by Ferragamo in Florence, Italy 10/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Hôtel Petit Moulin by Christian Lacroix in Paris, France 11/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Bulgari Resort & Residences in Dubai, United Arab Emirates 12/21 The Best Fashion Hotels The Raleigh by Tommy Hilfiger in Miami, Florida 13/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Tcherassi Hotel and Spa in Cartagena, Colombia 14/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Vice Versa Hotel by Chantal Thomass in Paris, France 15/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Royal Mile Hotel by Judy R Clark & Howie Nicholsby in Edinburgh, Scotland 16/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Penthouse suite at One & Only Hayman Island by Diane Von Furstenberg in Australia 17/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Grunewald Suite by Karl Lagerfeld in Berlin, Germany 18/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Vivienne Tam designer suite at Hotel Icon in Hong Kong 19/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Vivienne Westwood Penthouse at London West Hollywood, Los Angeles 20/21 The Best Fashion Hotels Halakulani Suite by Vera Wang in Honolulu, Hawaii 21/21 The Best Fashion Hotels The Grand Piano Suite by Diane Von Furstenberg at Claridge’s London

The post The Best Fashion Hotels From Around the World appeared first on FASHION Magazine.