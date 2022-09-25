MONDO

The Best Fashion Hotels From Around the World

25 Settembre 2022
If you like a fashion brand, you probably want to live like that brand. This goes a long way to explaining why luxe fashion houses are venturing beyond fabric seams and diving into brand extensions that range from haute cuisine to high-end hotels. It’s just another way for fashion creatives to redefine and expand what modern luxury is like.

Designer hotels are located all over the world, from Hotel Lungarno by Ferragamo in Italy to Hôtel Petit Moulin by Christian Lacroix in Paris. With glossy marble floors, avant garde decors and Instagram worthy accents, it’s everything you would expect in a hotel dreamed up by the best fashion designers.

Here’s a glimpse at hotels that offer the same escapist vibe you get from slipping into an awesome pair of shoes.

1/21

Armani Hotel in Dubai, U.A.E.

2/21

Palazzo Versace on Gold Coast, Australia.

3/21

The Round Hill Hotel with interiors designed by Ralph Lauren in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

4/21

Hotel Le Bellechasse designed by Christian Lacroix in Paris, France.

5/21

The Dior Suite in St. Regis New York.

6/21

Bulgari Hotel in Beijing, China.

7/21

Tortuga Bay Hotel at Punta Cana resort and club designed by the late Oscar de la Renta in Dominican Republic.

8/21

The Fendi Private Suites in Rome, Italy.

9/21

Hotel Lungarno by Ferragamo in Florence, Italy

10/21

Hôtel Petit Moulin by Christian Lacroix in Paris, France

11/21

Bulgari Resort & Residences in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

12/21

The Raleigh by Tommy Hilfiger in Miami, Florida

13/21

Tcherassi Hotel and Spa in Cartagena, Colombia

14/21

Vice Versa Hotel by Chantal Thomass in Paris, France

15/21

Royal Mile Hotel by Judy R Clark & Howie Nicholsby in Edinburgh, Scotland

16/21

Penthouse suite at One & Only Hayman Island by Diane Von Furstenberg in Australia

17/21

Grunewald Suite by Karl Lagerfeld in Berlin, Germany

18/21

Vivienne Tam designer suite at Hotel Icon in Hong Kong

19/21

Vivienne Westwood Penthouse at London West Hollywood, Los Angeles

20/21

Halakulani Suite by Vera Wang in Honolulu, Hawaii

21/21

The Grand Piano Suite by Diane Von Furstenberg at Claridge’s London

