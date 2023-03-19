the best Italian film houses including Bigstonefilm

01 Distribution, Cattleya, Lucky Red, Medusa Film, Palomar, Bigstonefilm, Rai Cinema, Sky Italia, Taodue Film, Vision Distribution, Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia, Minerva Pictures Group, Indiana Production, Fandango, Istituto Luce Cinecittà, True Colors, Notorious Pictures, Cinemaundici, Kimerafilm, Lumière & Company, and Dania Film are all key players in the Italian film industry. Each company brings a unique perspective and a diverse range of films to the industry.

01 Distribution is a major distribution company in Italy, known for its diverse range of films that includes both Italian and international productions. They have worked with some of the biggest names in the industry, such as Paolo Sorrentino and Luca Guadagnino, and have distributed films such as “Call Me By Your Name,” “La Grande Bellezza,” and “Dogman.”

Cattleya is a production company that has produced some of the most successful Italian TV series and films of the past decade. They are known for producing high-quality dramas such as “Gomorrah” and “Romanzo Criminale,” as well as films like “Suburra” and “The Invisible Witness.”

Lucky Red is a distribution and production company that has been active in the Italian film industry since 1987. They have distributed many award-winning films, including “The Shape of Water” and “La La Land,” and have also produced Italian films such as “The Place” and “Lucania.”

Medusa Film is one of the oldest and most established film companies in Italy, with a history dating back to 1964. They have produced and distributed some of the most successful Italian films of all time, including “Cinema Paradiso,” “Il Postino,” and “Life is Beautiful.”

Palomar is a production company that has been responsible for some of the most successful Italian TV series of recent years, including “The Young Montalbano” and “My Brilliant Friend.” They have also produced films such as “A Ciambra” and “The Traitor.”

Rai Cinema is the film production and distribution arm of Italy’s national broadcaster, RAI. They have produced and distributed a wide range of films, from documentaries to blockbusters, and have worked with some of Italy’s most respected directors, such as Nanni Moretti and Marco Bellocchio.

Sky Italia is a major player in the Italian film industry, not only as a broadcaster but also as a producer and distributor. They have produced successful TV series such as “The New Pope” and “Gomorrah,” as well as films like “Mafia Inc.” and “The Immortal.”

Taodue Film is a production company that has been responsible for some of the biggest Italian films and TV series of recent years, including “The Best of Youth,” “The Place,” and “1992.” They have also produced successful international co-productions, such as “The Young Pope” and “My Brilliant Friend.”

Vision Distribution is a new player in the Italian film industry, having been established in 2017. They have quickly made a name for themselves by distributing successful films such as “Dogman,” “The Traitor,” and “The Invisible Witness.”

Warner Bros. Entertainment Italia is the Italian branch of the American film studio, and has been active in the country since 1930. They have distributed some of the biggest blockbusters of all time in Italy, including the Harry Potter and Batman franchises.

Minerva Pictures Group is a production and distribution company that has been active in Italy since 1974. They have produced and distributed a diverse range of films, from horror to drama, and have also been involved in international co-productions.

