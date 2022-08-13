the best night clubs in Dubai (fashion guide 2022) find Escort

if you want to contact the model here is the direct whatsapp number + 971 50 848 36 97 DUBAI

View of Downtown Dubai from Burj Khalifa

Dubai is the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE). While housing a meagre 10 million people, its population size is rapidly on the rise thanks to a thriving economy and an incomparable finance-driven opportunity. The city is also home to the world’s most impressive man-made attractions, which includes the world’s tallest building and the largest artificial island. While the nation is governed by Islamic law, the massive influx of western professionals has caused a natural tension between more liberal cultures and the traditional fundamentalism of Islamic law. However, the city is still a worldwide tourist attraction, which means there are plenty of foreign girls for you to meet.

Dubai Top 10 Overview: Chance of picking up girls: 3.5 / 5 Picking up at daytime: 3 / 5 Picking up at nighttime: 4 / 5 Looks of girls: 4 / 5 Attitude of girls: 3 / 5 Nightlife in general: 4 / 5 Locals’ English level: 2.5 / 5 Moving around the city: 4 / 5 Budget per day: US$60 – $2000 Accommodation: US$20 – $1400

Girls in Dubai

Most people think of an extremely fundamentalist Islamic type of girl when Dubai is mentioned; however, this is only partially true. While there are lots of girls who are extremely religious, there are those who are more contemporary in their approach to life. Because of the commercial paradise which Dubai seeks to become (or arguably has become) their doors remain open to western influences from the immigrating professionals who take up jobs in the city. This, over time, has created a merge of cultures – meaning that there are a few less radical local girls and lots of foreign girls, too.

Looks of girls : 4 / 5

There are a variety of ethnicities in Dubai which is due metropolitan nature of the city and it being a very popular tourist destination. Moreover, there are also quite a few really good-looking Arab girls. They have olive complexions; sometimes, blue or green eyes and they accentuate their well-shaped bodies with the latest trends. As a result, there is so much beauty on offer that you are spoilt for choice. In terms of foreigners, you should expect lots of Russian girls.

Attitude of girls : 3 / 5

This is one area that you have to watch out for. Women tend to have a lot of power in a situation where you are approaching with potential romantic interest. Generally, most people keep to themselves. Everyone is so busy with the next job or big thing that people hardly converse for other reasons. There is usually a big difference between someone on holiday and a local, so if you approach a random woman, you may be snubbed immediately. Moreover, if you persist, your actions may cross the line of being illegal. Now, this is true with the Emirati girls, but foreigners are more friendly and lenient. They are more open to being approached. Most of the foreign girls are friendly, and you will generally be acknowledged if you try and start a conversation. However, the general goal of the public is to chase the wealth that a career in the city offers. As a result, most people are busy during the day. This is usually not conducive to friendly conversation. Moreover, the locals will always have a natural distance with the foreign visitors.

How to Pick Up Girls

Chance of picking up : 3 / 5

If approached correctly, you do stand a fairly high chance of hooking up with a pretty foreign girl in Dubai. It is important to realize that the local girls are out of bounds due to religious reasons and you will find that this applies to 99% of Emirati women. When it comes to foreign girls, most of them are Russian, Asian and some of them are from Europe. They are either on vacation or working in the city. The best time to game is at night. Either meet up with someone from a dating platform or see one of the clubs in the “Nightlife” section.

Tips for Daytime

Chance of picking up at daytime : 3 / 5

Your chances of hooking up during the day time are pretty good but not THAT great. It is important to remember that the culture is decidedly against any form of sexual activity outside of marriage. This equates to a bit of legal trouble if you are not careful. Even though you may not outrightly say to a girl, “I want to have sex with you!”, you may still invite unwanted attention by your simple interaction with a strange girl. Also, the local Emirati girls are not to be approached. They can have you arrested – and possibly beaten – if you make any unwanted advances. Legally, this would be classified as harassment. In more western societies, this would be protected under freedom of speech; not so in Dubai. However, go to a beach bar during the day or hangout in the malls, get online and you will find what you are looking for.

Best Places to Meet Girls

Beach bars, beaches in general and the malls are the best places to meet girls. They are a more contemporary destination, and they give you a bit of a break from the glance of the more fundamental eyes of the mainstream public. Moreover, there are always lots of people in the retail areas as what else does one do with all the money they earn in Dubai? Also, they are attractions worth visiting just for the experience itself. Try a few of the following locations for the best chance of meeting a cute girl:

Mall of the Emirates – This mall has everything and by everything, we mean more than what you are used to packed inside an indoor space. They even have a skiing section and snow parks. There are also a few luxury hotels attached to the mall.

Ski Dubai inside Mall of the Emirates

The Dubai Mall – Another extravagant shopping mall with tens of thousands of square feet of retail space. It has lots on offer, including an ice rink, multiple cinemas, restaurants, high street clothing stores and designer labels. The most iconic part of it is the Dancing Fountain . It’s central location in Downton Dubai is another factor which pulls traffic throughout the week.

The Dancing Fountain

City Walk – Located within walking distance of the Jumeirah beachfront, this mall offers a more tropical vibe in the middle of the desert. It features stunning views of the natural surroundings and the architectural marvels of Dubai. You also have a variety of culinary options available. There are lots of foreign girls here – most of them are staying at a hotel close by.

An art installation in City Walk mall

Ibn Battuta Mall – a mall that boasts a superb design, probably a design that will never be matched. It offers lifestyle stores and a variety of restaurants – one of the more casual locations in the city. With that being said, it still has a lot of attractions which means lots of girls. A definite must visit If you happen to be in the area.

Starbucks at Ibn Battuta mall

Dubai Marina Mall – Located within the Dubai Marina district, this shopping venue hosts a number of high-street retail outlets. Moreover, there are quite a few cosmetic stores, cute cafes and a number of mentionable restaurants. If this sounds like the perfect ‘chick bait’, it is because that’s exactly what it is. Moreover, it’s a stunning area. You won’t be disappointed.

The Beach – This mall is situated right on Jumeirah Beach and its open-air boulevard is the perfect place to relax, enjoy a cup of coffee while you inhale the freshness of the ocean which is just a few metres away. The Beach is also a really chilled place to find foreign girls. The atmosphere is one of relaxation – the opposite of most of the city so take full advantage.

Tips for Nighttime

Like all other aspects of Dubai, your chances of having a good time are largely dependant on the size of your wallet. Nightclubs are no exception. The best clubs are expensive; others make their margins off of prostitutes who prey on wealthy foreigners. In general, you want to stay away from such nightclubs. You never know who you’re hooking up with or if they are just out for your money.

As a rule of thumb, you will want to dress smart casual. Most of the clubs do not have a strict collar policy, but you need to appear put together in order to have a chance of hooking up. It is just the culture.

Chance of hooking up at nighttime : 4/ 5

There are loads of foreign girls who enjoy a night out on the weekends. Friday and Saturday nights are definitely clubbing nights; however, you still need to have a level of caution when you are looking to get laid quickly. Most of the Emirati women are too conservative to try any sort of pulling game, and the ones at a bar are likely to be hookers. Your best bet is a foreign girl, but make sure you spend time asking her about her life. If she is in Dubai to work in a company, all good. Be careful of stories that don’t add up; she could be a prostitute.

Best Nightclubs to Meet Girls

The best clubs are the ones that have a good balance of an enjoyable vibe and a lack of sex workers. Nobody wants to worry about being taken for a fool while gaming. So, here is a list of the best clubs to try while in Dubai:

White Dubai – hands down the best club in the city, this all-out music destination is the ideal place to go to. Drinks are pricy, but it attracts people from all over the city (and the world, too). Expect world-famous DJs, pumping EDM sets and an all-round good time.

Note: there is a strict dress code policy. Ensure that you wear a collared shirt or you will be refused entry. Dress to impress!

Cirque Le Soir – A hip-hop venue that has been taken to the max. It follows an extreme circus theme and its beats are so good that the club continues to claim international award after international award. It is open every night of the week and it definitely fits in with Dubai’s over-the-top atmosphere.

Armani/Prive – The premier club of the city. Located in the Burj Kalifa itself, this club is the place to see and be seen. There are many celebrities who frequent the club. BE sure to pull out all the stops with your attire – we are talking full on suit.

Billionaire Mansion – As the name suggests, this club is an exclusive venue where the party never seems to stop. It oozes bling, but you could also just go for the electric atmosphere created by an exceptional sound system and tonnes of friendly tourists.

Cavalli Club – A nightclub that has been in existence since before the industry took off in the country. Its low-hanging chandeliers and exclusively decorated interior are the perfect place to meet foreign girls. Much of its attraction is from a loyal fan base whose attendance each weekend creates a hype that draws a sizable crowd each week.

A beach club in Dubai

Note: Dubai’s nightclub industry is extremely fickle. Give it a year and what was once the hottest club is probably struggling to pull feet through the door, so be on the lookout for new pop-ups that are trending when you visit the city.

Nightlife in general : 4 / 5

The nightlife in Dubai is extravagant. You need lots of cash to have a good time especially because drinks are so expensive. The best locations will always take advantage of the fact and you’ll have to pay even more. There are lots of tourists which is a plus. You really do have a choice of all different types of ethnicities. However, there is still the lingering worry of hookers – along with the costs, it is the only downside.

Mature Ladies and Cougars

This is a tricky one. Obviously, any association with an older woman in a romantic capacity sends out an immediate signal that you are having sex. Most of the time, people will ignore you. However, you could attract the attention of the wrong crowd if you enter into an area with lots of staunch fundamentalist. By the letter of the law, it is illegal. There are a few older women; they are all foreigners. If you find an older Emirati woman, she is likely to be a sex worker. You could also find a foreign sugar mommy who is working in Dubai for the cash; however, your chances of finding one still aren’t high.

Dating

Top Dating Tips

Much of the conversation which girls enjoy is controlled by the particular ethnicity which you ask out on a date. The English abilities of the girl may also be a factor. Your grounds for conversation are not as liberal as you may think. Public profanity is illegal. So is any negative political conversations about the government or Islami-related issues. Public references to sexual topics is also prohibited. Other than that, keep your levels of humour simple but frequent. Find her passions through specific questions about her life and find a way to talk about them. For example, ask her, “What brings you to Dubai?” or “What do you do for fun?”.

In terms of date venues, there are a tonne of options available. You can’t go wrong with the following:

Coffee – While this may seem like a trivial exercise, something that may not be too impressive, it is an important step for a first date. It’s important to get the conversation started over a date without much pressure. Going out for coffee sets the tone.

Paul Bakery Dubai

A walk on the beach – Most of the beaches in Dubai are owned by the luxury hotels which hug the seashore. While you may think this gives you no chance of a romantic sunset walk, you are mistaken. For a fee between $50 and $80, you could enjoy a walk on one of Dubai’s famous artificial beaches. End the date with a trip to a local café and you are well on your way to knocking her socks off.

A beach in Palm Jumeirah

Cruise Dinner – The Dubai Marina is a home to a few breath-taking cruise ships. An exciting date option sees you and your partner exploring the surrounding ocean while enjoying a world-class dinner. However, this does get a bit pricy.

Hot Air Balloon Ride – Enter a magical journey that takes you up into the clouds. You will have to get up at the crack of dawn, which may seem like a chore, but the opportunity to see a golden sunrise over a vast desert is too romantic an opportunity to pass up. You can book this trip with Balloon Emirates LLC .

Dubai Skyline

Spa Dates – They are a thing of luxury in Dubai. There is no getting around the fact that any date is likely to be expensive. However, if you have the cash, you and your date could find yourself relaxing at a world-class spa for two. There are snacks, too. Try the Olympus Club or Raffles Spa .

Horse Riding – This is a great date idea if you both love the outdoors. Al Dhabi Farm is the best place to find horses, and they should take you on a journey – either at sunset or at sunrise – through a journey that explores the mystery and wonders of the desert. Sounds romantic enough?

Online Dating

Dubai is different to the rest of the world, primarily because you get the sense that it is still searching for the balance between traditional Islam and more modern influences from the West. Also, it has to constantly house people with differing nationalities, as it has become an economic haven for many. Internet dating is something from the West that the country is still coming to grips with, but there are still ways to meet girls online. You will just have to be aware that the girls on these platforms will be foreign, mostly Russian.

Top Tip: Stay away from Tinder. Most of the people in this country avoid the application as it has become synonymous with quick hook-ups. As a result, the only women who are on the platform are scam artists, slutty tourist girls, undercover prostitutes or really stupid. It is not the place to find a real date. For the best results, try an international platform that helps you connect with the visiting girls and those who have moved to Dubai for career-related reasons.

Badoo – A great app that targets an international audience from around the world as it has become popular in Europe, the app is a great way to meet visitors in the area. Moreover, most of the local prostitutes and weirdos stay off this app so it will always be a go-to option.

Happn – Another app that has won the hearts of users around the world. It connects you with potential matches that you physically encounter throughout the day. This means that your next hook-up is likely to be no more than a stone throw away; however, in Dubai, there are sometimes long waiting periods between matches.

Bumble – Much like Tinder except it allows a female greater choice in whom she messages. You will follow the same swiping method until a match is achieved. After that, it is up to her to initiate the conversation. It also makes things fairly simple, as you don’t have to wait days for a real connection. Girls are given 24 hours to message otherwise the match is cancelled.

What Kind of Guys Have the Best Chances

Dating in Dubai is dependant on what you are looking for. In most circles, and especially with the domestic Emirati women, you are unlikely to have any chance of success unless you are a Muslim looking to settle down within the moral boundaries of the religion itself. In that case, light-skinned Arabs probably have the best chance.

If you are going for the foreign girls within the area, then you will probably have a better chance if you are Caucasian. Other than that, Hispanic groups fare well with the visitors from Europe. It really does depend on the girl herself.

One thing is definite in Dubai: money matters a lot. One’s social status is closely connected with one’s salary. If you have a bit of money, you should do exceptionally well in Dubai – be it with Emiratis (if you are tactical) or with foreigners.

Risks while Gaming

Dubai is somewhat a risky place to try and hook-up with a girl. Even though it is not quite a prison like North Korea, there are still a few fundamental Islamic laws which govern the way people think and act. This translates into a culture that become somewhat militant with regards to sex.

Sharia law prohibits western dating. In the west, it is not unusual for a couple to go out on a date, maybe two or three thereafter, show some public affection such as kissing or other forms of physical proximity and possibly have sex during this period. According to the laws which govern Dubai – a derivative of Sharia – couples who are not married may not engage in sexual activity. There are penalties involved, so be careful.

Added to this, the way you approach women must also be calculated. Emirati women are best met online, as if you approach one in public, you may be held responsible for harassment. The locals are harsh on this matter and you will probably be lucky to escape a beating of some sorts of you continue your advances for a bit too long.

Watch out for your money! Living in Dubai is expensive, and while most of the girls have a good heart, you do unfortunately come across a few girls who may use your for a meal and a few pennies. Some guys may like Gold Diggers (see the Gold Digger section) but there are a few who would feel used if a girl deceitfully looks for some spare cash.

How to Get Laid as Soon as Possible

Fast gaming is best done with a level of caution. While in other countries, you could easily have a hook-up within a couple of days with minimum fuss, Dubai has risks attached with any form of sexual activity outside of marriage. Thus, you will need to be careful that you do not approach anyone that could get offended and report you to the authorities. Some of the Emirati women are really pretty, but they should NEVER be the target of quick gaming. However, this does not mean you can not find girls to instantly hook up with or you can not have one night stands in Dubai. That is easily possible.

There are two ways to pick up girls really quickly:

1) Get online and search for a few matches on a popular dating app. As stated in the “Online Dating” section, Tinder is generally a waste of time; there are too many weird types and prostitutes on the platform. Try International Cupid. It has lots of foreigners – mainly Russians living in Dubai. Arrange to meet at a hotel or private place and work from there. It may take you two or three dates before you actually end up in bed.

2) Head to a local bar or club. Here you will find a few international girls who are looking for a date just like you. Again, stay clear of the local girls. They are most likely escorts. If you meet one you feel like you can trust, get to know her over a few meetings and don’t just jump in straight away. If you meet a foreign girl, try moving from the club back to your place. Allow things to escalate naturally without forcing the situation.

Gold Diggers and Sugar Babies

In a city where wealth means everything, there are lots of girls looking for a slightly older white westerner to show them a good time. For some reason, this stereotype is preferred when it comes to gold diggers as they see Caucasians and money fairly synonymously.

However, in Dubai, money talks. Your best bet is to get online and showcase a bit of financial muscle in your profile. You’ll filter through enough girls. Eventually, you’ll have a few matches. Be careful when going out in public, as anything of this sort is in direct contradiction with the law. In this situation, the girl has all the power, as she can falsely claim that you are harassing her. It requires tact and a level of trust. Go on a few dates first.

BDSM

Swinger Clubs and Naturism

There are no swinger clubs or adult clubs in the UAE. This is enforced strictly by law. Moreover, even the internet traffic is restricted so there is no allowance of a swinger community to exist. If it does, it is kept extremely small – much like the homosexual community. Also, stay clear of it, as it is just a way to get yourself imprisoned for a few years. Nudity, pornography or anything sexually suggestive is highly illegal. There are unofficial brothels in some areas; however, even these should be avoided.

Costs of Living

Single traveler’s budget per day : US$60 – $2,000

Dubai is quite exorbitant, as the cost of living is directly correlated with the massive costs associated with impressive architecturally-innovative buildings. It is naturally a desert, which means that any sort of comfort is achieved through huge expenses. If you go out for food at a standard restaurant, you should expect to pay a tad more than usual, but not too much. However Shawarma in Dubai is very in-expensive, almost at $2 each. Indian Restaurants in the area of Karama and Deira can also be very cheap.

The primary concern for the Dubai visitor would be accommodation. Thereafter, food and transport also cost a small fortune. If you want to live a normal, mid-market lifestyle, you should expect to pay at least $200 per day. However, you could scrape by on $60 if you are budget conscious. On the higher end of the scale, you can live in extreme luxury for $2,000 per day. It’s that type of city, Las Vegas of the Middle East!

Accommodation per night : US$20 – $1400

Accommodation is the primary expense in the city. Again, there is a host of architectural masterpieces that await, but these are only attainable for a hefty fee. Dubai, without paying for accommodation, is around half the price of New York. Once residential fees have been paid, the costs are on par with London, Los Angeles and New York.

You will be able to find a mid-market hotel for around $150 – $300. This comes with all the bells and whistles, and it is usually sufficient for any traveller. Dubai, being the city that it is, is also ready for those who seek something a little more luxurious. The Burj Al Arab, for example, costs visitors around $1400 a night for a basic suite.

Beer in a grocery shop : US$ Not Available

Dubai is one of the more contemporary destinations in the Arabian Peninsula; however, Sharia law is still enforced to some degree. This results in the prohibition of alcohol. Moreover, you will be liable for at least a fine and possible jail time if you are seen with alcohol. Be careful and stick to designated drinking areas within the city. Alcohol is not allowed in public; you will not find alcohol in a grocery store.

Beer in a Night Club or Bar : US$7 – $13

Only select night clubs and hotel bars are allowed to serve alcohol. This is enabled through a special liquor license that is extremely difficult to obtain. Moreover, heavy taxes are placed on alcohol. Plus, importing fees are high. You will not be able to find a bottle of beer for anything less than $7. The maximum price is around $13.

Meal in a restaurant : US$5 – $300

At the bottom of the economic ladder, one should expect fast food to be relatively cheap when compared to most Western regions. A Big Mac, for example, costs around $3.50. This puts it lower down on the scale of expenses. If you go a bit higher up the socio-economic grouping of dining establishments, you will need to pay at least $15 for a meal at a restaurant or café. Dubai also boasts many impressive resorts, hotels and fine-dining locations. Meals go up to $300. These would be multi-course and paired with a non-alcoholic beverage.

Accommodation

Accommodation is by far the most expensive part of anyone’s stay in Dubai, and this is mainly due to the cost of creating a habitable city in what would otherwise be a desert.

However there are cheap options as well. The cheapest Hostel at $20, but you will have to budget on at least $50 just in case there is no availability. Fortunately, the lower-end locations tend to be fairly nice so you do get value for your money. If you increase your budget and spend $125 – $300, this affords you a decent hotel in all the major locations in Dubai like Downtown, JBR etc.

Downtown Dubai – It is probably the most synonymous location with the name itself. With tall skyscrapers including the Burj Khalifa, it really paints the ultimate image of Arab wealth and commerce. This is a great area to stay in if you can afford it. You will have access to the most upmarket locations. An array of fine-dining establishments and a group of fantastic hotels and malls.

Downtown Dubai

Dubai Marina – A great place to stay. It’s the quintessence of the wealthy neighbourhood lifestyle. Nestled in a yacht littered with jaw-dropping yachts sits a barrage of skyscrapers. The neighbourhood is home to a few trendy restaurants, lots of tourists and expensive hotels. There are even a few festivals held here throughout the year.

Dubai Marina

Bur Dubai – It is a more historically accurate region of the city. Even though it does not have glamour that many other districts do, the gravity of the history makes it feel immediately special. There are lots of food markets and crafts on sale, and the housing in the traditional architecture feels homely. Also, it’s a lot cheaper.

File:Bur Dubai Souk.jpg A souk in Bur Dubai

Jumeirah Beach – It is a world-renowned location, and also home to the tallest hotel in the world. In such a hot environment, cooling down at the beach is often a relief as well as a fun pastime. However, you will need a substantial cheque to afford one of the exclusive hotels, but the sunsets are worth every penny.

Jumeirah Beach

Deira – A place which offers a healthy balance between traditionalism, historical charm and modern innovation. Moreover, there are lots of wares on sale, which are unique. You’ll find the purest of spices, jewellery unlike any other and a retail experience that matches the historical-modernity balance. The accommodation is fairly cheap.

Deira Dubai

Palm Jumeirah – It is a great location enhanced by an exclusive and private atmosphere, this district is the world’s most famous man-made island. The design is absolutely stunning, and the hotels and resorts which sit on the gorgeous shores are equally beautiful.

Palm Jumeirah

How to Get There and Move Around

By air: Dubai International Airport is one of the busiest airport in the world. It has the a lot of international traffic and has become a central hub for people looking to commute to other regions of the world. It is home to famous airlines such as Emirates. The airport itself is massive, with an abundance of restaurants, duty-free stores and cafes. It’s more like a little village than an airport and one can do almost anything there. There are a few hotels on site and there are lots of pretty girls to talk to. There is also a metro line that starts from the airport, so you can get to your next destination.

Dubai Airport

By bus: The bus system is owned by the government. It runs pretty smoothly, and it should take you to most places within the city. They operate 24 hours a day, so you never need to be concerned about running out of transport options. Furthermore, the bus system is cheap, which is a relief in the economically cutthroat city of Dubai. Fares start at around $0.50 to $3.

A bus in Dubai

By car: Car rentals are not uncommon in Dubai. There are even lots of luxury cars, which would have to be imported in most countries, available for rental. If you are looking for a Bentley or Bugatti to race around the city for a few days, go to a rental agency near the airport and you won’t be disappointed.

The Taxi system is also fairly good, albeit somewhat archaic in its payment options. You have to keep some cash with you wherever you go, and keep small notes on you, too. Most drivers do not have much change, so whatever surplus to the fee you give is usually taken as a tip.

Uber is also available in Dubai and in some instances can be cheaper than the taxi but usually the prices are the same. People usually opt for the local alternative for Uber in Dubai which is called Careem.

A local taxi in Dubai

By train: Unlike most other large metropolitan areas, Dubai operates with just one main rail line. This runs through the main tourist areas, but not to the rest of the city. Like the bus system, the fare is fairly cheap, making a trip worthwhile. There is a Red ticket you can purchase that you can use for around 10 trips on the Train/Metro. However, there is a problem if you want to get around with just the train. Busses will be a far better option.

The Dubai Metro

By boat: The marine wharf area of Dubai is known for its extravagant yacht tours and parties. Moreover, certain parts of the city are only reachable through a short ferry ride. The prices of these depend on the amount of luxurious additions you look for. There is something for everyone as a lot of the locals fit into a normal working or middle class.

Yacht Docked in Dubai Creek

Visas: Obtaining a visa for Dubai is a fairly quick process. As the city is mainly concerned with attracting economic benefit, the UAE is generally quite open to dishing out working visas for professionals from Western countries. Moreover, persons from the USA are allowed one month of free entry, so are citizens from the EU. You will simply be required to collect a visa upon arrival There is an online visa which everyone can apply for.

Digital Nomads and Remote Work

With a thriving economy and an insatiable need for more professionals, Dubai has lots of work available if you have the right skill set. The skills required are usually quite niche, but you can easily sustain yourself if you fulfil the requirements. The first step, however, is to obtain a working visa. You will be required to go through a lengthy application process, including a test of mental and physiological health. Once you manage to get a visa, you could try getting a job in one of the following industries:

1) English: The need for English teachers is quite obtuse. Dubai consistently relates with other nations, such as the USA and most of Europe. As English is needed to communicate internationally, it has value to everyone – from scholars to seasoned professionals. It is not the native tongue, so English teachers are rewarded handsomely.

2) Sports: The Government has attempted to create a sports industry from the bottom up. This means subsidized wages, which are inflated when compared to other countries. If you enter as a coach, you will receive a sizable pay cheque. The most popular sports are cricket, golf, and soccer.

3) Professional services: Most professionals, in any field, are rewarded handsomely for their contribution to the economy. If you are a graduate, you may want to consider applying to a local firm. There is demand, and the pay is really good.

Internet and Mobile Operators

There are only two telecommunications operators in the country, which means that foreigners will have to choose from within an oligopoly for mobile services. This does create a mobile phone environment that is expensive to outsiders (but manageable if you earn in US dollars or British Pounds). There is very little difference between the two, so feel free to pickup a prepaid sim card from either establishment.

Etisalat : This is the market leader and one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world. You will find their products in department stores and Etisalat outlets throughout the city.

du – officially known as Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company. You can find a sim card in the same places: department stores, convenience outlets and designated cellular and technological retail outlets.

You will find the internet to be pretty exceptional in Dubai so you will not have to worry on that front.

Gambling and Casinos

Being a Muslim country, there are no casinos available. Many people forget that gambling is considered a deadly sin according to the Quran. While there may be a casino, any connection to such a black-market institution is likely to get you into a lot of trouble. In fact, the gambling restrictions are so heavy that any financial activity that is slightly involved with gambling is prohibited. For example, if a bank wanted to finance a building overseas that might have a casino in the future, such an act would be legally prosecutable.

Weed and Drugs

The drug laws in Dubai are very strict, which has two implications for any visitor. Firstly, there are hardly any drugs on sale, nor should you try and buy substances that are deemed illegal. The risks are too great to take lightly. This counts for so-called ‘lighter drugs’ too. Things such as weed or steroids may go unnoticed in other countries, but in Dubai certain prescription drugs may land you in serious trouble. Persons caught dealing are even subject to the death penalty, which means that you are almost certainly not going to find a drug dealer easily.

The second implication is that you should be careful when looking for drugs. Alcohol, due to the presence of an Islamic legal system, does fall into this category. Ensure that you only buy alcohol from licensed bars, clubs and hotels. Keep everything behind closed doors and NEVER consume alcohol in a place that is even remotely public.

Party drugs such as weed, ecstasy, MDMA, or Acid should be avoided at all costs. Even a trace amount, such as 0.05g is enough to enforce legal prosecution. Actively engaging in drug usage makes you liable for more than four years in prison – even as a foreigner. Should also read up on which prescription drugs are illegal. For example, a British visitor was recently arrested for possession of codeine (a drug commonly found in cough syrup). He was tested and they found trace amounts in his system. Obviously, he did not expect to cause any trouble with the law, a simple misunderstanding.

Health, Fitness, Gyms and Massage

Dubai has a thriving fitness industry. No matter your stream of fitness, there is a gym for you. This means that there are a few girls in fitness classes as well, mainly from abroad. However, like most things in Dubai, the gyms are fairly expensive. If you can stomach the bill, try a few of the following fitness establishments:

Fitness First – The largest chain in the country and probably the most mainstream gym you will come across. This is probably the place to look for foreign girls, but be careful not to come across as creepy. Again, it can land you in trouble if your presence is deemed as intrusive. The cost is $550 for 3 months.

Fitness 360 – A gym that is modern and contemporary. It has everything you need, and there are four branches across the city. It’s a great option for traveling students, as they offer a substantial discount if you present your student card. It’s crazy cheap compared with the rest of Dubai: only $55 a month.

Fitness Factory – A bodybuilding gym in the heart of downtown Dubai. It is a great place if you are serious about weight training, either as a powerlifter, professional athlete or a bodybuilder. The prices aren’t as bad as Fitness First, but still quite expensive: around $90 per month.

Tribefit – One of the more unique gyms in the city. The tribe chain is built on the back of a social culture that engages with all the members. Naturally, this is a great place to meet girls, but the prices are somewhat expensive. Expect to pay around $80 per month and a joining fee (depending on the time in which you sign up).

In addition to that, if you are staying at a decent 4-5 star hotel, they usually have gyms that are free to use for room guests.

STDs and HIV

STDs are viewed with extreme disdain within the UAE; however, they are present in the country. Each year, over 30 new HIV infections are reported, so it is not bad at all considering the population of the country is nearing 10 million. Most of the STDs are concentrated within the foreign community, which means you should be extra careful when engaging in sexual relations with other visitors. Prostitutes provide the highest risk of contracting an STD, primarily because they are used by foreigners.

If you are caught with any type of STDs in Dubai – HIV or otherwise -you will not receive any support from the government. Sex outside of marriage is prohibited by law. As a result, you will be viewed with immediate suspicion. Those who are looking to extend their visas will be subject to testing. If found to have an STD, persons are deported.

You will not be able to get ARVs (Antiretroviral drug) from a local pharmacy without a prescription. Once you visit a doctor, your condition will be reported. This is the start of a legal process which will see you ejected from the country.

Whenever you have sex, ensure that you use a condom. This is not only common sense, but it will save you the hassle of being deported.

Stay Safe

Dubai is one of the rising economic centres of the world, which equates to an environment that attracts a substantial amount of immigrants from all corners of the globe. While the country tries to have a strict filtration process, some people do fall through the cracks. Like anywhere else in the world, this creates pockets of poverty where crime is most common. Sonapur is one such location, where South Asian immigrants try and survive in abject poverty. Tourists are viewed as an easy target. Bur Dubai and Deira are also known for being hubs of prostitution – which brings problems of its own.

The most dangerous factor is the ultra-conservative legal system in Dubai. Many western visitors enter the country without prior knowledge of the differences between western law and the Sharia variant of Dubai. For example, you ca get detained for public affection, taking photographs without permission, dressing “immodestly” and swearing or making rude gestures.