The Biggest Carbon Emitters, By Sector
It’s no secret that greenhouse gas emissions need to decrease drastically in order to fight the effects of climate change.
As countries across the globe ramp up efforts to reduce global warming, every industry needs to do its part. So who’s lagging and who’s leading?
Although often less discussed, the manufacturing and construction sector is a large contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions.
The above graphic from Northstar Clean Technologies takes a look at the biggest contributors by sector in relation to greenhouse gas emissions.
Breakdown Of Emissions
The manufacturing and construction sector is a growing one, and as population and infrastructure expand, it’s vital that we take all actionable paths to reduce emissions.
Manufacturing and construction contributed to 6.3 billion tonnes of global greenhouse gas emissions in 2019. Let’s look at the breakdown of greenhouse gas emissions by sector over the years from Our World In Data.
In 2019 electricity and heat were the biggest carbon emitters, while transport came in second place.
Manufacturing and construction overtook the agriculture sector in 2007 to become the third largest contributor to global greenhouse gas emissions.
Building a Solution
One solution to reducing the impact of the manufacturing and construction sector is to repurpose materials. This reduces emissions and waste while also being both energy and cost-efficient.
Take a material like asphalt shingles as an example. This product is found on the roofs of approximately 75% of single-family detached homes in the U.S. and Canada.
In 2018, 86% of total asphalt shingles waste was dumped in landfills where they do not decompose or biodegrade. Reusing and recycling existing materials like asphalt shingles is a vital step in reducing greenhouse gas emissions in the industry.
Northstar Clean Technologies repurposes the three primary components of asphalt shingles which are then recycled back into the market.
By reprocessing asphalt shingles into three primary components, Northstar’s clean technology has been shown to reduce CO₂ emissions by 60% compared to virgin production of liquid asphalt.
Click to learn how Northstar Clean Technologies is becoming one of the top material recovery providers in North America.
