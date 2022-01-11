‘the-bob’s-burgers-movie’-trailer:-the-belcher-family-hits-the-big-screen

20th Century Studios unveiled a first look at “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” on Monday evening, debuting a trailer for the upcoming big screen adaptation of Fox’s long-running animated series. The trailer kicks off with a salacious montage of burger ingredients before cutting to the Belcher family’s matriarch Linda (voiced by John Roberts) sporting a uniform […]
Like this:
Like Loading...
20th Century Studios unveiled a first look at “The Bob’s Burgers Movie” on Monday evening, debuting a trailer for the upcoming big screen adaptation of Fox’s long-running animated series. The trailer kicks off with a salacious montage of burger ingredients before cutting to the Belcher family’s matriarch Linda (voiced by John Roberts) sporting a uniform […]
Condividi:
Like this: