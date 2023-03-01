The Boss PM versus Teen Spirit treasurer: The generational divide at the heart of government

by Ufficio Stampa
1 Marzo 2023
Anthony Albanese, who turns 60 today, likes Bruce Springsteen, but Jim Chalmers, who turns 45, is more of a Tupac fan. But this generational divide might one day shape government.

