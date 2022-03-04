‘the-bubble’-trailer:-judd-apatow’s-netflix-comedy-puts-a-star-studded-film-set-in-lockdown

Netflix has released the first trailer for ‘The Bubble,’ Judd Apatow’s upcoming comedy about a cast and crew of a blockbuster movie in production during the COVID-19 pandemic. In “The Bubble,” Karen Gillan and Pedro Pascal play the lead actors in the action film “Cliff Beasts 6: The Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem,” […]
