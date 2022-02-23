cronaca

‘The Burning Sea’ Review: A Sequel to ‘The Wave’ and ‘The Quake,’ This Norwegian Disaster Movie Is Competent in an Overly Familiar Way

by
23 February 2022
‘the-burning-sea’-review:-a-sequel-to-‘the-wave’-and-‘the-quake,’-this-norwegian-disaster-movie-is-competent-in-an-overly-familiar-way

In “The Burning Sea,” which is your basic, everyday Norwegian oil-rig disaster thriller, Stian (Henrik Bjelland), a rig worker stationed on a drilling platform that’s about to collapse, must descend into the bowels of the rig to shut down a well that can’t be reached remotely. As the soundtrack fills with one of those flatulent […]

%d bloggers like this: