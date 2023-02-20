The death trap that lurks beneath our city by Vittorio Ferla 20 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Hundreds of workers on Sydney’s vast tunnelling system are exposed to high levels of silica dust, which can cause a deadly disease. Vittorio Ferla Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “The death trap that lurks beneath our city” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “The death trap that lurks beneath our city”