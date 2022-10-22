the-department-of-community-development-in-abu-dhabi-launches-a-campaign-that-promotes-social-cohesion-as-a-social-and-personal-responsibility

The Department of Community Development(DCD) in Abu Dhabi has launched in cooperation with the Authority of Social Contribution (Ma’an), Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC), and Emirates Foundation a campaign that promotes inclusive, and cohesive society under the slogan “One Community”. The campaign aims to celebrate and encourage a diversified and inclusive community in Abu Dhabi through a wide range of opportunities provided by its partners and stakeholders.

H.E Mohamed Helal Al Balooshi, Executive Director of the Strategic Affairs Office, and the Acting Executive Director of the Community Engagement & Sports sector at the (DCD), explained that the Department is working to create an environment that enhances the spirit of social cooperation by building a society where all groups enjoy prosperity, development, and progress, especially as it gives individuals, families, institutions and entities the opportunity to contribute effectively to a cohesive society. He stressed that the UAE embraces multiple and diverse cultures with different nationalities from around the world living in harmony on its land.Al Balooshi added that the late founder, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, was keen on achieving this by instilling the values of love and cohesion and establishing a culture of coexistence in line with values, customs, and traditions.

Al Balooshi said that the launch of the campaign, aims to promote the spirit of participation and cooperation by educating community members and spreading feelings of belonging and pride in family values among individuals, as well as establish a cohesive society that provides services and opportunities for a decent life for all its members in Abu Dhabi in a manner that creates a society based on stability and peacefulness.

The campaign comes in five languages, Arabic, English, Persian, Urdu and Tagalog “Filipino”, with the aim of reaching all segments of society, spread teamwork spirit and give individuals, entities, and specialized teams opportunities to volunteer. In addition, it aims at activating the role of the third and private sectors through a package of initiatives that promote social responsibility while setting priority and long-term goals by working alongside civil society, encouraging the private sector to organize special events that bring people together within local communities and enhance a sense of belonging.

The campaign highlights motivating community members of different nationalities and ages to participate in community sports activities with the aim of encouraging them to actively participate in community events to provide opportunities to learn from different cultures and enhance communication between different segments of society, by facilitating access to sports facilities and making physical activity a lifestyle for all members of society.

The post The Department Of Community Development In Abu Dhabi Launches A Campaign That Promotes Social Cohesion As A Social And Personal Responsibility first appeared on Abu Dhabi Blog.

