The European prince who could be NSW’s new kingmaker

by Vito Califano
13 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
the-european-prince-who-could-be-nsw’s-new-kingmaker


Sydney MP Alex Greenwich is European royalty. He may need to draw on his ancestors’ instinct for intrigue and survival if he becomes a kingmaker in the NSW lower house.

Vito Califano

0 comments on “The European prince who could be NSW’s new kingmaker

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: