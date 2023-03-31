The Explosive Growth of Sports Betting

In 2022, the sports betting market showed the fastest growth in all commercial gaming segments, with a staggering 75% increase in revenue year-on-year.

This growth is more than that of all other streams of gaming revenue combined. This includes slots, table games, and iGaming.

In this infographic from Roundhill, we explore this explosive growth and the factors that are driving it.

What is Driving this Growth?

Legalization, innovation around the user experience, and other new business opportunities are all factors that are driving growth in the sports betting industry.

State-Level Legalization

Legalizing sports wagering at the state level has been a pivotal factor in this equation.

The federal ban was lifted in 2018. Since then, it has become live and legal, in-person and online, in 19 states as of 2020, and 33 states as of 2023.

Additionally, it’s now legal to bet online but not in person in Kentucky and Tennessee. Hence the entire industry in these states is being driven entirely by digital betting.

Innovative Technologies

This frictionless experience is proving to be quite the appeal to consumers, with 86% of sports wagers now being placed online.

In addition to mobile betting, other features are enhancing the sports wagering experience, such as:

In-play betting

Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to increase prediction accuracy

Digital sportsbooks to create predictive models of customer behavior

Mobile applications for live streaming

All these advancements have opened the floodgates when it comes to new investment opportunities.

Sports Betting Investment Opportunities

A few major sportsbooks currently dominate the online betting market.

DraftKings and FanDuel are the most popular among U.S. bettors. In fact, both of these platforms are used by more than 70% of bettors.

Sportsbook Familiar with it (%) Uses it (%) 1 DraftKings 78 61 2 FanDuel 73 56 3 Caesars 65 41 4 Fox Bet 56 37 5 BetMGM 56 41 6 Barstool 52 37 7 Bet365 45 34 8 PointsBet 42 33 9 BetRivers 42 31 10 Betway 41 33

Investors looking to capitalize on this growth can consider investing in sports betting ETFs like $BETZ from Roundhill Investments. This gives them exposure to the major players in the industry and frontline players of the market, including DraftKings.

