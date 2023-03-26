The fibro shack with a backyard dunny that’s worth more than $2 million

by Ufficio Stampa
27 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
the-fibro-shack-with-a-backyard-dunny-that’s-worth-more-than-$2-million


Long-time owners of traditional beach shacks are facing hefty land tax bills because nostalgic Sydneysiders with cash to burn have pushed up property prices.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “The fibro shack with a backyard dunny that’s worth more than $2 million

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: