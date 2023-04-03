the-gulf-needs-fewer-project-managers-and-more-thinkers





The Gulf countries are obsessed with pushy project managers who can “get things done.” While competent project managers are an essential component of effective government, their value is enhanced by creating teams of project managers working with more reflective thinkers. Striking the right balance is the key to making Gulf policies more proactive than reactive.

Weaning off natural resources and transitioning to knowledge economies is a big ask for the Gulf economies, especially given the breakneck speed that they are targeting. To facilitate success, they have deployed a wide range of key performance indicators (KPIs). The glacial work pace of traditional civil servants is ill-suited for this kind of task, and so a new generation of type-A project managers has been employed, living by the mantra of “get the job done at all costs.”

These elite project managers now hold many important positions in the Gulf countries. Their skills include: the ability to quickly identify the sequence of steps that need to be taken to complete a project; an extreme work ethic where sleep is an optional bonus; and being personable enough to motivate individual subordinates, while being ruthless enough to deal with weak links.

The affinity for their unique talents comes from two assumptions. First, the right projects have been selected for implementation. Second, the primary obstacle to completing a project is the presence of bumbling legacy civil servants who need to be dealt with using the administrative equivalent of a cattle prod. Questioning the mission is usually interpreted as shirking job duties by idle functionaries pining for downtime.

In many situations, this crude caricature is surprisingly accurate. Decades of over-hiring have created bloated public sectors staffed by lethargic civil servants. They are either so entrenched in their comfort zones that they will oppose any reforms, or they have had their natural ability to adapt corrode due to years of organizational sclerosis, transforming them into clerical zombies. An enthusiastic project manager driving an administrative bulldozer is the perfect antidote, and any collateral damage is justified by the self-evident need to complete the project.

However, with the passage of time, the veracity of the two aforementioned assumptions is becoming increasingly tenuous. First, some of the projects being chosen have questionable value, and may even be damaging. This is the natural consequence of getting closer to the cutting edge: it’s easy to make the right call when you are way behind, but as you get closer to the frontier, exercising good judgement becomes harder.

Project managers are there to execute, not to select which projects should be pursued. However, the rising stock of project managers in the Gulf has led to their extending their power to include choosing which projects should be implemented at all. In general, this does not match their core skill set. The manic and tunnel vision approach of a typical project manager is ill-suited for the big picture and reflective thinking that you need at the project selection stage.

There are exceptions – cerebral project managers with an outstanding range of abilities. Moreover, even garden variety project managers should be involved in project selection to some degree since they have a good sense of project feasibility. However, their role should be secondary to that of the deeper thinkers and visionaries.

Second, the civil servants corps in the Gulf countries are much more competent than before, with the COVID-19 pandemic offering a great opportunity to clean house. Those unable to keep up have been pushed toward early retirement or have had their responsibilities clipped, while their more competent colleagues have been promoted and afforded greater control.

As a result, when they push back against a caffeine-infused project manager who is angrily pointing at a Gantt chart, their concerns should be heard, especially if the project manager is one of the roving types who has limited knowledge of the area they have been assigned to.

By virtue of their extended tenures, civil servants have important insights about what does and doesn’t work, what problems might arise, and about the likely unintended consequences. This knowledge advantage comes from their interactions with the real stakeholders: they get calls from normal people expressing their concerns, and that information is critical to determining which projects should ultimately be selected.

For this reason, the deadlines that the project manager is hyperventilating about might need to be delayed, and the project might even need to be scrapped altogether and reformulated from the ground up.

Much of this dysfunction can be avoided by granting a greater role to reflective thinkers in these teams. Producing concise PowerPoint presentations and cute infographics is important, but sometimes, something more substantial needs to be digested by the person making the final decision.

Having executive teams composed entirely of project managers is a recipe for reactive decision making.

Integrating cerebral thinkers into the teams will help them better anticipate emergent systemic problems and will assist in identifying novel projects that merit consideration. A balanced structure will result in a more proactive approach where fires are avoided altogether rather than being swiftly extinguished by an elite project manager.

