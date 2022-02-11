‘the-in-between’-review:-joey-king-follows-‘the-kissing-booth’-with-a-familiar-love-never-dies-romance

The spirit of “Ghost” literally haunts “The In Between,” a romance about two high school students whose love affair is tragically cut short, including a cameo by the poster for the 1990 blockbuster which starred Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze. This time, the star-crossed lovers are teenagers — Tessa (Joey King) and Skylar (Kyle Allen) […]
