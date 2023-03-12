The junket jackpot: Club bosses score Vegas trips from pokie makers

by Ufficio Stampa
13 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
the-junket-jackpot:-club-bosses-score-vegas-trips-from-pokie-makers


Club managers buying new poker machines join “educational tours” to the US on the gaming companies’ tabs.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “The junket jackpot: Club bosses score Vegas trips from pokie makers

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: