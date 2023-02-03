The long road to extending life of French nuclear reactors by valipomponi 3 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 France’s EDF seeks to amortize its 56 existing nuclear reactors as much as possible in view of possibly extending their lifespan to up to 80 years of age. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “The long road to extending life of French nuclear reactors” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “The long road to extending life of French nuclear reactors”