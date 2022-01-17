‘the-matrix-resurrections’-leads-china-box-office-with-$7.5-million-debut

Warner Bros.’ “The Matrix Resurrections” opened number one this weekend at the China box office thanks to $7.5 million in sales, according to data from the Artisan Gateway consultancy. China’s national box office for 2022 is already off to a slow start, and currently sits at 15% below the same period last year. The country […]
