the-mental-impact-of-“having-it-all”-on-women





There is much talk recently about ‘the mental load’ – specifically referring to the extra toil that women take on – the lifestyle commitments and familial needs that go alongside a day’s work. Whilst this is absolutely nothing new, typically it has become a social media buzz topic, and for those of us older than the typical TikTok generation, will know it as part of the concept of ‘Having It All.’

Back in the day, the conversation was very much a question of, ‘Can women ‘have it all’ – whatever ‘all’ was meant to encompass. Generally, it was the idea of being able to maintain a satisfying career as well as a balanced relationship, wifely and motherly duties and maintaining a solid home life. Given the opportunity to be seen as an equal on the career ladder alongside our male counterparts, women struggled with the newfound juggle. Work was one thing, but the rest? Why did that fall squarely on the shoulders of the woman alone.

Decades later, and we are saying ‘enough’ – or rather our brains, bodies and nervous systems are. Look at the reasons given from both Jacinda Ardem and Nicola Sturgeon upon their resignations from their positions on the world leadership stage. Essentially, both have had ‘enough.’ Whilst Arden’s speech was a lot more personal and emotional than Sturgeons, their reasonings were not anything you have ever seen from a man in public office.

We still see gender stereotyping and myths alongside unconscious bias, not only in the workplace but within society as a whole. Women still hold the most caring responsibility within the family unit. More women are in work, or want to be, than the generations before them which is a positive. How then, in 2023 can they feel forced out of the race due to the impact of the mental load, or having to capitulate running a household or being a full-time carer due to necessity, rather than choice?

Society, and the workplace needs to equalize and normalize the roles played by either gender. Childcare is not just a woman’s responsibility. Life ‘admin’ and similar is not just a woman’s responsibility. Domestic chores and keeping everyone fed and watered (and the cupboards stocked of course) are not just a woman’s responsibility.

There is no barrier (within reason) to the status or job description for a woman in the workplace versus the man. Women may be the biological carriers and birth givers, but this is a fact of life science and not an ‘excuse’ for maternity leave or time off. Sexist attitudes and misogyny have no place in the modern world. Fighting for women’s rights is a century old, so why are we still having to argue?

It’s exhausting, and the effect on women’s mental health cannot be ignored when we are, all of us, living in such testing times. The pandemic may have given us all time to reflect and assess our lives, wants and needs, but now that reality is settling back in, we are all trying to cope with a very different economic outlook and what this means for our own, individual family or singular units, and make sense of what they look like for us, moving forward.

The irony is that men and women are more similar than we think. For example, studies show that the average man is more nurturing than the average woman. We have grown amongst societies where historically men have gone to work and women have stayed at home, been the homemaker and raised children. Today, 60 percent of couples are dual career couples and men possess an equal desire to parent children. Men have also raised that they want greater freedom and flexibility to spend time raising their families too and we have seen some companies adopting longer parental leave for men.

Assumptions are often made about what women do and don’t want. That leads to pressure and impacts mental health. When women are the minority it creates a psychological challenge, added pressure to perform and ultimately women are loaded with more work and responsibility as the company wants to ‘be seen’ to represent women internally and externally. Women in the workplace tend to take on a lot of additional work that does not contribute to targets, bonuses, or promotions, yet is expected to be done. Women having fulfilling careers is no longer the issue at hand, but there are still issues with the gender pay gap and flexible working for women.

Added pressures such as these result in the negative impact on women’s mental health as she strives to balance a career and home life.

Societal pressure to ‘have it all’ will never cease, yet the concept is waning amongst those who live it. Some women feel if we don’t achieve motherhood, a glittering career all whilst maintaining a social life and looking good all at once women feel not good enough and that they don’t live up to the high standards of our peers. This, leaves a lingering sense of failure, inevitably affecting a woman’s mental health.

Gen Z, who have grown up with working mothers as the norm, have translated ‘having it all’ to ‘doing it all.’ This has seen trends of stress and burnout, coupled with feeling like a failure should women not be multitasking and juggling a variety of different things.

Perhaps it’s time we realized that ‘having it all’ means sharing it all, with both men and women pulling their equal weight. Both genders must communicate their wants and needs, in addition to undertaking equal responsibility when it comes to family and home life.

Women shouldn’t feel pressured by society and concepts of what we ‘should be’ doing. In my mind having it all means FREEDOM: the freedom to make our own choices as we see fit.

