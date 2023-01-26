Can I share this graphic?

The Most Fuel Efficient Cars From 1975 to Today

When shopping for a new car, what is the most important factor you look for? According to Statista, it’s not design, quality, or even safety—it’s fuel efficiency.

Because of this, automakers are always looking for clever ways to improve gas mileage in their cars. Beating the competition by even the slimmest of margins can give valuable bragging rights within a segment.

In this infographic, we’ve used data from the EPA’s 2022 Automotive Trends Report to list off the most fuel efficient cars from 1975 to today.

Editor’s note: This is from a U.S. government agency, so the data shown skews towards cars sold in North America.

Data Overview

All of the information in the above infographic is listed in the table below. Data was only available in 5-year increments up until 2005, after which it switches to annual.

Model Year Make Model Real World Fuel Economy (mpg) Engine Type 1975 Honda Civic 28.3 Gas 1980 VW Rabbit 40.3 Diesel 1985 Chevrolet Sprint 49.6 Gas 1990 Geo Metro 53.4 Gas 1995 Honda Civic 47.3 Gas 2000 Honda Insight 57.4 Hybrid 2005 Honda Insight 53.3 Hybrid 2006 Honda Insight 53 Hybrid 2007 Toyota Prius 46.2 Hybrid 2008 Toyota Prius 46.2 Hybrid 2009 Toyota Prius 46.2 Hybrid 2010 Honda FCX 60.2 FCEV 2011 BMW Active E 100.6 EV 2012 Mitsubishi i-MiEV 109 EV 2013 Toyota iQ EV 117 EV 2014 BMW i3 121.3 EV 2015 BMW i3 121.3 EV 2016 BMW i3 121.3 EV 2017 Hyundai Ioniq Electric 132.6 EV 2018 Hyundai Ioniq Electric 132.6 EV 2019 Hyundai Ioniq Electric 132.6 EV 2020 Tesla 3 138.6 EV 2021 Tesla 3 139.1 EV

From this dataset, we can identify three distinct approaches to maximizing fuel efficiency.

Downsizing

Prior to 2000, the best way for automakers to achieve good fuel efficiency was by downsizing. Making cars smaller (lighter) meant they could also be fitted with very small engines.

For example, the 1985 Chevrolet Sprint was rated at 49.6 MPG, but had a sluggish 0-60 time of 15 seconds.

Hybrids

The 2000s saw the introduction of mass-market hybrid vehicles like the Honda Insight and Toyota Prius. By including a small battery to support the combustion engine, automakers could achieve good MPGs without sacrificing so heavily on size.

While the Insight achieved better fuel economy than the Prius, it was the latter that became synonymous with the term “hybrid”. This was largely due to the Prius’ more practical 4-door design.

The following table compares annual U.S. sales figures for both models. Insight sales have fluctuated drastically because Honda has produced the model in several short spans (1999-2006, 2009-2014, 2018-2022).

Year Insight Sales Prius Sales 2005 666 107,155 2006 722 106,971 2007 3 181,221 2008 – 158,884 2009 20,572 150,831 2010 20,962 140,928 2011 15,549 136,464 2012 6,619 236,655 2013 4,802 234,228 2014 3,965 207,372 2015 1,458 184,794 2016 67 136,629 2017 3 108,661 2018 12,513 87,590 2019 23,686 69,718 2020 15,932 43,525 2021 18,685 59,010 2022 7,628 33,352

Source: goodcarbadcar.net

The Prius may have dominated the hybrid market for a long time, but it too has run into troubles. Sales have been declining since 2014, even setting historic lows in recent years.

There are several reasons behind this trend, with one being a wider availability of hybrid models from other brands. We also can’t ignore the release of the Tesla Model 3, which began shipping to customers in 2017.

Electric Vehicles

We’re currently in the middle of a historic transition to electric vehicles. However, because EVs do not use fuel, the EPA had to develop a new system called MPGe (miles per gallon of gasoline-equivalent).

This new metric gives us the ability to compare the efficiency of EVs with traditional gas-powered cars. An underlying assumption of MPGe is that 33.7 kilowatt-hours (kWh) of electricity is comparable to the energy content of a gallon of fuel.

The most fuel efficient car you can buy today is the 2023 Lucid Air, which achieves 140 MPGe. Close behind it is the 2023 Tesla Model 3 RWD, which is rated at 132 MPGe.

Check out this page to see the EPA’s top 10 most efficient vehicles for 2023.

