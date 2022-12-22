the-national-aquarium-abu-dhabi-launches-an-interactive-winter-camp-for-young-learners

This winter break, UAE’s favourite aquarium, The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi (TNA) is welcoming children from ages five to 13 years old to its first-ever winter camp. Kids are invited to sign up to join the aquarium’s resident animals, spark their curiosity and learn everything about the beautiful sea world, all while having fun and connecting with other young campers.

With the success of the summer camp, Al Qana, Abu Dhabi’s most iconic tourist destination, is launching a winter camp where kids can immerse themselves in aquarium adventures for a world of natural treasures.

The National Aquarium winter camp offers young ones a unique learning experience combining physical, engaging, and brain-enriching activities and the opportunity to learn and discover fun, new, and exciting skills. Each day consists of different activities including presentations with Biologists, exclusive behind-the-scenes tours, and a unique Bu Tinah Dhow (glass-bottom boat ride). Additionally, the children will also get the chance to interact with a variety of animals and birds through exciting meet and greets, create crafts from what they have learned and get involved in numerous games and competitions.

The camp will run on weekdays from December 12th to 30th and will include a fantastic lineup of activities for young learners to make the most of the winter holidays.

Dates: Weekdays from December 12th to 30th

Ages: 5-13 years old

Language: English

Transport: Drop off from 8:30 to 9 am& Pickup from 1:45 pm to 2:00 pm.

Price: Daily Rate AED 199per camper / Weekly Rate AED 795 per camper (Sibling discount of 10% applies)

For bookings and inquiries on info@thenationalaquarium.ae/ 054-9961960 /https://thenationalaquarium.ae/en/summer-camp

