The Open Reel Acquires ‘Mía and Moi,’ Closes Key Sales at Cannes Marché du Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Leading Italian sales agent and production company The Open Reel is at the Cannes Marché du Film selling its newly-acquired Spanish feature “Mía and Moi” (“Mia y Moi”) from director Borja de la Vega. There, the company has already closed sales on the feature to Dramarama in the U.S., Cinemien in Benelux and German-speaking territories and OUTtv in Israel, Spain and Scandinavia.

The Open Reel has also dealt Marius Gabriel Stancu’s “It’s Just in My Head” to Dramarama and Alberto Fuguet’s documentary “Everything at Once” to TLA for North America. Both also sold to popular Spanish streaming platform Filmin. Lithuanian feature “People We Know Are Confused” from Tomas Smulkis was picked up by SPI International.

“MÍa and Moi” stars Spanish Academy Goya Award winners Bruna Cusí (Best Actress “Summer 1993”) and Eneko Sagardoy (“Giant”) and Goya-nominee Ricardo Gómez (“1898: Our Last Men in the Philippines”). It’s produced by Paciencia y Baraja and Toned Media, with Yedra Films handling domestic distribution.

When siblings Mía (Cusí) and Moi’s (Gómez) mother dies, the two move into an old, beaten down family home in the rural countryside, joined by Moi’s boyfriend Biel (Sagardoy). There, the trio attempt to rest and heal, particularly Moi who is recovering from a nervous breakdown. Phases of grief familiar to anyone who has lost a parent are experienced collectively as the three experience bittersweet moments of fond memories and profound sadness.

After several days, Mía’s boyfriend shows up, disturbing the established order of things. A once-peaceful coexistence is ruptured, and each member is put on edge with tensions culminating in an act of violence that will forever affect each of them.

Stancu’s “It’s All in My Head” is a coming-of-age tale about two young men who return to their hometown from college each summer, where one spends the sun-drenched weeks pining for his lifelong friend. Another summertime story, “People We Know Are Confused” unspools over four hot days in Vilnius as several stories of personal discovery intersect.

Sales have been strong in the first half of the year on Fuguet’s “Everything at Once,” which had already been picked up by Paris-based Optimale Distribution for France and French-speaking territories, Matchbox Films for the U.K. and Ireland, Outscreen for Australia/New Zealand, and Salzgeber & Co. Medien for Germany and Austria. Tongagiro Releasing has taken rights to Poland.