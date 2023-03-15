The Perth suburbs where people rushed to withdraw super during COVID

by Ufficio Stampa
16 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
the-perth-suburbs-where-people-rushed-to-withdraw-super-during-covid


The highest rate in Western Australia was in Alkimos at more than one in three working-age people withdrawing their super.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “The Perth suburbs where people rushed to withdraw super during COVID

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: