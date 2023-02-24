the-photos-that-have-defined-russia’s-one-year-invasion-of-ukraine

In the early hours of Feb. 24, 2022, after months of posturing and threats, Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces to launch an all-out assault on Ukraine from both Russian territory and that of its ally Belarus.

Initially marked by Russia’s confident predictions that Kyiv would fall to Moscow within days, the war that followed has for Moscow become one of the greatest military humiliations in modern history, while the Ukrainian army, bolstered by modern weapons supplied by dozens of allies around the world, has defied predictions and showed itself to be a fighting force to be reckoned with.

But as Russia’s forces shifted their focus eastward in the face of stiff resistance and setbacks, they left behind a trail of death and devastation in their wake.

To mark the first anniversary of the ongoing war, we take a look back at the key events of the conflict so far: the bloodiest battles, the most unexpected reversals, the worst atrocities, and the standout military and human triumphs that have defined it.

Vito Califano