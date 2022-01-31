cronaca

‘The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure’ Grabs Pre-Holiday Korea Box Office Loot

by
31 January 2022
‘the-pirates:-the-last-royal-treasure’-grabs-pre-holiday-korea-box-office-loot

“The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure” ran off with nearly half the weekend bullion at the South Korea box office. On its heels was political drama-thriller “Kingmaker,” as local titles finally overthrew the long-running “Spider-Man: No Way Home” ahead of a public holiday. Most South Koreans will enjoy two consecutive public holidays on Monday (“Seotdal […]

%d bloggers like this: