‘the-pit’-review:-a-heavy-and-heavy-handed-coming-of-age-tale

The action unfolds through the watchful eyes of an emotionally wounded 10-year-old boy stuck with his strict grandmother, but the film’s odd tone, incompletely developed characters and uneven performances fail to match the poignancy of its source.
Aggregatore di notizie Gossip News Ristoranti Hotel Web Reputation
The action unfolds through the watchful eyes of an emotionally wounded 10-year-old boy stuck with his strict grandmother, but the film’s odd tone, incompletely developed characters and uneven performances fail to match the poignancy of its source.