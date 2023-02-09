The PM promised to give housing a hoist, but it’s far from enough by Ufficio Stampa 9 Febbraio 2023 Comments 0 Labor’s aspiration is to build 1 million new, well-located homes over five years from 2024, but it will confront some reality checks along the way. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “The PM promised to give housing a hoist, but it’s far from enough” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “The PM promised to give housing a hoist, but it’s far from enough”