The PM’s ‘here to change the country’, but is he changing it too fast?

by Vittorio Rienzo
25 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
the-pm’s-‘here-to-change-the-country’,-but-is-he-changing-it-too-fast?


Given the pace at which the Albanese government is governing, a bit of benchmarking could be quite helpful.

Vittorio Rienzo

0 comments on “The PM’s ‘here to change the country’, but is he changing it too fast?

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: