‘the-revenant’-producer-keith-redmon-out-at-anonymous-content-(exclusive)

Keith Redmon is out after nearly two decades at Anonymous Content, Variety has learned.

The manager and producer was a prominent figure at the company, where he was a partner and produced “The Revenant,” a 2015 survival drama that starred Leonardo DiCaprio and grossed $533 million at the global box office. The movie also earned an Oscar for DiCaprio, as well as for its director Alejandro González Iñárritu and its cinematographer Emmanuel Lubezki.

Redmon’s departure was announced in a terse internal memo that was sent out to the staff of Anonymous Content late Friday from CEO Dawn Olmstead.

“I am writing to you today to let you know that effective immediately Keith Redmon will no longer be with the company,” Olmstead wrote. “Please feel free to reach out to me personally if you have anything you would like to discuss or you can direct any questions you have to Tehmina Jaffer [the company’s president of business affairs and operations].”

No further details were disclosed about the nature of or reasons for Redmon’s departure.

Redmon joined Anonymous Content as a manager and producer in 2004 after a stint at Propaganda Films. In addition to his work on “The Revenant,” Redmon produced “The Midnight Sky,” a George Clooney thriller that was released last year by Netflix, and “Triple 9,” an action-thriller with Casey Affleck, Anthony Mackie and Chiwetel Ejiofor. Redmon is also a producer on “The Marsh King’s Daughter,” an adaptation of Karen Dionne’s novel that is set to star Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, Brooklynn Prince and Gil Birmingham.

Anonymous Content is a management and production company. Its credits include the Oscar-winning “Spotlight” and hit TV shows such as “Mr. Robot” and “The Knick.”

Redmon did not immediately respond to an email request for comment. Anonymous Content declined to comment.