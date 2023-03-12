The seven extra words that could broker a compromise deal and win the referendum

by Ufficio Stampa
13 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
the-seven-extra-words-that-could-broker-a-compromise-deal-and-win-the-referendum


Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has proposed new constitutional wording for the Voice to parliament in a bid to win over conservatives.

Ufficio Stampa

0 comments on “The seven extra words that could broker a compromise deal and win the referendum

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: