The seven extra words that could broker a compromise deal and win the referendum by Ufficio Stampa 13 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus has proposed new constitutional wording for the Voice to parliament in a bid to win over conservatives. Ufficio Stampa Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “The seven extra words that could broker a compromise deal and win the referendum” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “The seven extra words that could broker a compromise deal and win the referendum”