the-sims-reveal-what-to-expect-on-oftv’s-‘house-of-sims’

If you’ve been paying attention to entertainment news at all lately, you probably heard that the beloved first family of Essex, England– the Sims– are coming to OFTV! Their new reality show, tentatively titled House Of Sims, promises to give long-time fans (some of whom have been following the Sims on British TV since 2011) a fresh perspective on the iconic family. You’re probably wondering what to expect on OFTV’s House Of Sims…

You’ll need to be a little patient to find out, however, since the series won’t be arriving until next year. In the meantime, there are some things we can confirm about House Of Sims. For example, we know that the show will feature sisters Chloe, Frankie, and Demi Sims, and will be joined by their brother, Charlie, and his fiancé Georgia Shults. We also know that House Of Sims will follow the five of them both at home in Essex, and as they travel to the USA.

That still leaves a lot to the imagination! Not to worry, Sims fans, we’ve got something to tide you over until 2023. We sat down with the cast to ask them what you should expect on OFTV’s House Of Sims. Here’s what they had to say…