the-sims-reveal-what-to-expect-on-oftv’s-‘meet-the-sims’

If you’ve been paying attention to entertainment news at all lately, you probably heard that the beloved first family of Essex, England– the Sims– are coming to OFTV! Their new reality show, tentatively titled Meet The Sims, promises to give long-time fans (some of whom have been following the Sims on British TV since 2011) a fresh perspective on the iconic family. But what should you expect on OFTV’s ‘Meet The Sims’?

You’ll need to be a little patient to find out the answer, however, since the series won’t be arriving until next year. In the meantime, there are some things we can confirm about Meet The Sims. For example, we know that the show will feature sisters Chloe, Frankie, and Demi Sims, and will be joined by their brother, Charlie, and his fiancé Georgia Shults. We also know that Meet The Sims will follow the five of them both at home in Essex, and as they travel to the USA.

That still leaves a lot to the imagination! Not to worry, Sims fans, we’ve got something to tide you over until 2023. We sat down with the cast to ask them what you should expect on OFTV’s ‘Meet The Sims’. Here’s what they had to say…