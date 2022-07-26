the-sims-reveal-what-to-expect-on-oftv’s-‘meet-the-sims’

If you’ve been paying attention to entertainment news at all lately, you probably heard that the beloved first family of Essex, England– the Sims– are coming to OFTV! Their new reality show, tentatively titled Meet The Sims, promises to give long-time fans (some of whom have been following the Sims on British TV since 2011) a fresh perspective on the iconic family. But what should you expect on OFTV’s ‘Meet The Sims’?
You’ll need to be a little patient to find out the answer, however, since the series won’t be arriving until next year. In the meantime, there are some things we can confirm about Meet The Sims. For example, we know that the show will feature sisters Chloe, Frankie, and Demi Sims, and will be joined by their brother, Charlie, and his fiancé Georgia Shults. We also know that Meet The Sims will follow the five of them both at home in Essex, and as they travel to the USA.
That still leaves a lot to the imagination! Not to worry, Sims fans, we’ve got something to tide you over until 2023. We sat down with the cast to ask them what you should expect on OFTV’s ‘Meet The Sims’. Here’s what they had to say…
Chloe Sims
The audience should expect to see everything! I’m so excited to show you all the real me and our family as we really are. I will make sure we bring everyone along on our journey, sharing everything. It’s gonna be the first time in years we’ve all had to live together…
I’m sure there will be highs and some bickering along the way! Lots of LOLs and plenty of family vibes! We are all so excited
Frankie Sims
I think viewers should expect the unexpected! We are very unpredictable, and are willing to showcase our lives from all aspects– meaning nothing will be hidden from the viewers!
We are a loving, fun, fiery, loyal family and we can’t wait for the world to join us on this journey!
Demi Sims
The audience is going to see a completely different aspect of the Sims family life. They’re going to be seeing our real life conversations from day to night: our opinions, family bickers, laughter, and everything behind closed doors.
This show is going to be an uncut/fly-on-the wall showing the realness of each individual. It will also include the glamour, the partying, hangovers, gossip, struggles, friendships, our romance and love lives.
Charlie Sims
…a completely different side to the Sims family that hasn’t been seen before. We have new faces, old faces and returning faces with a whole new attitude, concept and goal!
Georgia Shults
Expect to be hooked and ready for more on each episode! It’s going to show the Sims family In a raw light and really give an insight into day-to-day life.
There’s going to be highs which you won’t want to miss, and lows showing us all come together as a family. You’ll be wondering why we’ve never had a show sooner. Watch this space!
If your curiosity still isn’t satisfied after reading this, you’re in luck! Chloe, Frankie, Demi, Charlie, and Georgia have all launched FREE OnlyFans accounts. Be sure to subscribe to each of them and keep up on all things House of Sims!
Have you been following the Sims for a while, or is this your first time meeting them? Let us know below!
The post The Sims Reveal What To Expect on OFTV’s ‘Meet The Sims’ appeared first on OnlyFans.
0 comments on “The Sims Reveal What To Expect on OFTV’s ‘Meet The Sims’”