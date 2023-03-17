The supersized Meccano set taking shape in Sydney by Mata 17 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Architectural inspiration for the Parramatta Powerhouse comes from the latticework design of no less world-famous landmarks than the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Eiffel Tower. Mata Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “The supersized Meccano set taking shape in Sydney” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “The supersized Meccano set taking shape in Sydney”