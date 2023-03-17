The supersized Meccano set taking shape in Sydney

by Mata
17 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
the-supersized-meccano-set-taking-shape-in-sydney


Architectural inspiration for the Parramatta Powerhouse comes from the latticework design of no less world-famous landmarks than the Sydney Harbour Bridge and the Eiffel Tower.

Mata

0 comments on “The supersized Meccano set taking shape in Sydney

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: