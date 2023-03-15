The Sydney suburbs that rushed to withdraw super as soon as they could

by Vittorio Ferla
16 Marzo 2023
Comments 0
the-sydney-suburbs-that-rushed-to-withdraw-super-as-soon-as-they-could


Up to a third of residents across Sydney’s west wiped out much of their superannuation savings to get through COVID.

Vittorio Ferla

0 comments on “The Sydney suburbs that rushed to withdraw super as soon as they could

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: