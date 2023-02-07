the-time-is-right-for-an-eu-gcc-researcher-exchange-program





The EU and GCC need one another more than ever, but important institutional barriers must be overcome. Establishing a program for the exchange of researchers between the two blocs would grease the wheels of cooperation. The resulting mutual affinity and track record of success would serve as an excellent springboard for deeper ties.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

There are many things to admire in the EU, but speaking as a scholar, my favorite is the Erasmus program. It is a system for European scholars – be they students or faculty – to live and work in a country that differs from their own country of origin for extended periods of time. It also provides grants for funding the material elements of that research, on the condition that it be conducted collaboratively and transnationally within the EU.

It is named after the Dutch philosopher bearing the same name, who was one of Europe’s leading intellectuals during the 16th century. Much of his finest work was the result of Erasmus’ travels across Europe and his rich interactions with other contemporary scholars.

The Erasmus program has contributed to the EU’s successes in several ways. It elevates the standard of scholarship by leveraging the fruits of intellectual crosspollination. Moreover, it promotes the sense of a European identity among an important segment of society – its intellectual elites. It does this both by encouraging Europeans from one country to live and work productively with those from other countries, and by funding research that solves difficult problems that the EU is facing, such as climate change.

When the EU and GCC started cooperating during the early 1990s, there would have been little point in creating an interregional Erasmus program, as the intellectual environment in the GCC was simply too weak. With a few exceptions, Gulf universities focused their resources on teaching, and their scholarly output made a negligible contribution to the international scientific discourse. Unlike their European counterparts, they were not involved in solving tough societal problems such as water scarcity.

Moreover, Europeans moving to the region would have suffered a drop in living standards, as cities like Paris and Rome were much more attractive than Dubai or Riyadh.

However, in 2023, the picture is very different. Buoyed by their economic visions, the Gulf countries have finally realized that universities are more than simple holding tanks for young people who have completed secondary school until they are unleashed upon the local labor market. Institutions like King Abdulla University for Science and Technology and Khalifa University are at the forefront advances in renewable energy.

Moreover, Gulf universities have invested their hydrocarbon revenues in attracting high quality scholars to the region, sometimes in the local branches of leading international universities, such as the Abu Dhabi campus of New York University.

Beyond these academic considerations, life in the Gulf is also much more attractive to Europeans than 30 years ago. The physical and digital infrastructure is now superior to most (if not all) EU countries, and social restrictions have been loosened, rendering a sojourn in a city like Muscat as highly enticing for European scholar toiling in an underfunded university.

An interregional Erasmus program would help overcome some of the barriers that have limited the development of EU-GCC relations. Europe’s intellectual class has an innate antipathy toward the monarchical political systems of the Gulf countries, as well as a distaste for the importance of religion (Islam) to daily life.

This creates a tacit reluctance among the elites that end up working in the EU’s bureaucracy, reinforced by the critical think tank research that European politicians use as an input into their policy decisions. Deeper ties with the Gulf are always something to be tolerated as a last resort, rather than embraced as a source of enrichment.

On the flipside, due to their historical underinvestment in academic research, Gulf policymakers and scholars exhibit a chronic inability to comprehend the EU. They do not have European studies programs in their universities, nor do they have homegrown researchers stationed in Europe that can help them understand the immensely complex institutions and decision-making processes found in Brussels. Gulf policy toward Europe is frequently reactive due to the gaping chasm in their knowledge about the EU.

By facilitating a dense exchange of scholars, a Euro-Gulf Erasmus program would help European intellectuals correct their misconceptions about life in the Arabian Gulf. They would make friends with the affable locals and move beyond outdated stereotypes better suited to Disney’s Aladdin.

For the Gulf scholars traveling in the opposite direction, they might begin to comprehend exactly how little they know about Europe’s byzantine political system, and thereby take steps to rectify this inexcusable deficiency. The scientific partnership with Europeans can contribute to overcoming some of the pressing issues that confront both regions, such as how to transition to clean energy, and how to ensure food security for millions.

Ultimately, the American author Mark Twain captured the potential gains beautifully when he quipped: “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness, and many of our people need it sorely on these accounts. Broad, wholesome, charitable views of men and things cannot be acquired by vegetating in one little corner of the earth all one’s lifetime.” May the intellectual seeds of Europe and the Gulf reach one another’s shores.

Read more:

Lucky player in Washington state wins $747 mln Powerball jackpot

Be it until you see it, don’t fake it until you make it

pappa2200