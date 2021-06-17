‘the-tomorrow-war’-being-promoted-by-amazon-on-shipping-boxes-(exclusive)

Amazon is thinking outside the box for ways to promote its new sci-fi action movie ‘The Tomorrow War.’ Literally.

For the first time, Amazon will be branding its shipping boxes to promote an Amazon Studios film. The boxes will be used in the United States, Canada, Brazil and Australia beginning Friday, June 18. In the past, Amazon’s television properties have been promoted on boxes.

The movie is set for release July 2. Chris Pratt stars as Dan Forester, a soldier sent into the future to the year 2052 to fight off an alien invasion in order to rewrite the future to leave the world a better for his daughter. Directed by Chris McKay and written by Zach Dean, the blockbuster hopeful also includes Betty Gilpin, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, J.K. Simmons, Yvonne Strahovski, Jasmine Mathews and Keith Powers.

Amazon reportedly shelled out $200 million for rights to “The Tomorrow War,” which was developed and produced by Skydance Media. Paramount Pictures was originally set to distribute the film but brokered a deal with Amazon in the wake of theaters closing due to the COVID pandemic.

“‘The Tomorrow War’ will be a global event that will surprise and delight our customers around the world,” Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke said in April when the movie’s July release date was announced. “Director Chris McKay has brilliantly crafted this unique, action-packed sci-fi escape that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats and tug on their heart strings with its father-daughter storyline.”