The Top 100 Most Valuable Brands in 2022

by Vittorio Rienzo
27 Ottobre 2022
Infographic showing the most valuable brands in 2022

Given the allusive nature of brands, determining a brand’s financial value is a difficult task.

Despite a brand’s intangibility, it’s hard to deny just how effective a strong one can be at boosting a company’s bottom line.

With this in mind, Brand Finance takes on the challenge of identifying the world’s most valuable brands in the world in its annual Global 500 Report. The graphic above, using data from the latest edition of the report, highlights the top 100 most valuable brands in 2022.

Editor’s note: This ranking measures the value of brands, which can be thought of as marketing-related intangible assets that create a brand identity and reputation in the minds of consumers. It attempts to measure this in financial terms, calculating what the brand is worth to the company that owns it. For more information on methodology, calculations, and sourcing, go to the bottom of this article.

A Full Breakdown of the Most Valuable Brands

With an increase of 35% since last year’s report, Apple retains its top spot on the ranking as the world’s most valuable brand, with a total brand value of $335.1 billion.

This is the highest brand value ever recorded in the history of the Global 500 report, which has been published each year since 2007.

As one of the world’s largest tech companies, Apple dominates the smartphone market, especially in the U.S., where more than 50% of operating smartphones are now an iPhone.

Here’s a complete list of the 100 most valuable brands according to the report:

Rank Brand 2022 Brand Value ($B) Country Sector
1 Apple $355.1 United States Tech & Services
2 Amazon $350.3 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
3 Google $263.4 United States Media & Telecoms
4 Microsoft $184.2 United States Tech & Services
5 Walmart $111.9 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
6 Samsung Group $107.3 South Korea Tech & Services
7 Facebook $101.2 United States Media & Telecoms
8 ICBC $75.1 China Banking & Insurance
9 Huawei $71.2 China Tech & Services
10 Verizon $69.6 United States Media & Telecoms
11 China Construction Bank $65.5 China Banking & Insurance
12 Toyota $64.3 Japan Automobiles
13 WeChat $62.3 China Media & Telecoms
14 Agricultural Bank Of China $62.0 China Banking & Insurance
15 Mercedes-Benz $60.8 Germany Automobiles
16 State Grid $60.2 China Energy & Utilities
17 Deutsche Telekom $60.2 Germany Media & Telecoms
18 TikTok/Douyin $59.0 China Media & Telecoms
19 Disney $57.1 United States Media & Telecoms
20 Home Depot $56.3 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
21 Ping An $54.4 China Banking & Insurance
22 Taobao $53.8 China Retail & Consumer Goods
23 Shell $49.9 United Kingdom Energy & Utilities
24 Bank of China $49.6 China Banking & Insurance
25 Tmall $49.2 China Retail & Consumer Goods
26 AT&T $47.0 United States Media & Telecoms
27 Tencent $46.7 China Media & Telecoms
28 Tesla $46.0 United States Automobiles
29 Starbucks $45.7 United States Food & Bev
30 Allianz Group $45.2 Germany Banking & Insurance
31 Aramco $43.6 Saudi Arabia Energy & Utilities
32 Moutai $42.9 China Food & Bev
33 Volkswagen $41.0 Germany Automobiles
34 China Mobile $40.9 China Media & Telecoms
35 NTT Group $40.7 Japan Media & Telecoms
36 McDonald’s $39.7 United States Food & Bev
37 Mitsubishi Group $39.2 Japan Automobiles
38 UPS $38.5 United States Energy & Utilities
39 BMW $37.9 Germany Automobiles
40 Costco $37.5 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
41 Bank of America $36.7 United States Banking & Insurance
42 Marlboro $36.3 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
43 accenture $36.2 United States Tech & Services
44 Coca-Cola $35.4 United States Food & Bev
45 Citi $34.4 United States Banking & Insurance
46 Porsche $33.7 Germany Automobiles
47 Instagram $33.5 United States Media & Telecoms
48 Lowe’s $33.4 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
49 Nike $33.2 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
50 UnitedHealthcare $32.9 United States Healthcare
51 Xfinity $31.3 United States Media & Telecoms
52 Chase $30.1 United States Banking & Insurance
53 Wells Fargo $30.1 United States Banking & Insurance
54 Deloitte $29.8 United States Tech & Services
55 PetroChina $29.7 China Energy & Utilities
56 Netflix $29.4 United States Media & Telecoms
57 Oracle $29.1 United States Tech & Services
58 JP Morgan $28.9 United States Banking & Insurance
59 Wuliangye $28.7 China Food & Bev
60 Target $28.3 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
61 Honda $28.2 Japan Automobiles
62 CSCEC $27.4 China Energy & Utilities
63 American Express $27.2 United States Banking & Insurance
64 JD.com $27.2 China Retail & Consumer Goods
65 VISA $27.1 United States Banking & Insurance
66 Cisco $26.6 United States Tech & Services
67 CVS $26.2 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
68 FedEx $26.0 United States Energy & Utilities
69 Intel $25.6 United States Tech & Services
70 Sinopec $25.2 China Energy & Utilities
71 Sumitomo Group $25.1 Japan Tech & Services
72 Hyundai Group $25.0 South Korea Automobiles
73 SK Group $24.4 South Korea Media & Telecoms
74 China Merchants Bank $24.4 China Banking & Insurance
75 Mitsui $24.3 Japan Energy & Utilities
76 Ford $24.2 United States Automobiles
77 Spectrum $24.1 United States Media & Telecoms
78 TATA Group $23.9 India Energy & Utilities
79 YouTube $23.9 United States Media & Telecoms
80 China Life $23.9 China Banking & Insurance
81 Louis Vuitton $23.4 France Retail & Consumer Goods
82 EY $23.2 United Kingdom Tech & Services
83 PWC $23.2 United States Tech & Services
84 Alibaba.com $22.8 China Retail & Consumer Goods
85 Uber $22.8 United States Tech & Services
86 Siemens Group $22.4 Germany Energy & Utilities
87 Dell Technologies $22.2 United States Tech & Services
88 Mastercard $21.4 United States Tech & Services
89 IBM $21.4 United States Tech & Services
90 Nestlé $20.8 Switzerland Food & Bev
91 LG Group $20.8 South Korea Tech & Services
92 Pepsi $20.7 United States Food & Bev
93 TSMC $20.5 China Tech & Services
94 Sony $19.8 Japan Tech & Services
95 General Electric $19.7 United States Energy & Utilities
96 CRCC $19.7 China Energy & Utilities
97 Walgreens $19.7 United States Retail & Consumer Goods
98 Vodafone $19.5 United Kingdom Media & Telecoms
99 Aldi $19.2 Germany Retail & Consumer Goods
100 RBC $19.0 Canada Banking & Insurance

After Apple, coming in a close second is Amazon with a brand value of $350.3 billion. This is not surprising, considering the tech giant has often found itself neck-and-neck with Apple in the rankings, and has even come in first place in previous editions of the report.

One other brand worth highlighting is TikTok. The social media company saw a 215% increase in its brand value year-over-year, making it the fastest-growing brand on the entire list.

Between 2019 and 2021, the platform saw its userbase skyrocket, growing from 291.4 million to 655.9 million in just two years. If this growth continues, TikTok could reach nearly one billion users by 2025, according to projections from Insider Intelligence.

Most Valuable Sectors

Over a third of the brands on the list fall into the tech and services sector. Combined, this category has a brand value of $2.0 trillion.

Sector Brand Value % of Top 100
Tech & Services $2.0 trillion 36.8%
Media & Telecoms $1.0 trillion 19.2%
Retail & Consumer Goods $910 billion 16.8%
Banking & Insurance $634 billion 11.7%
Energy & Utilities $411 billion 7.6%
Automobiles $400 billion 7.4%
Healthcare $33 billion 0.6%

Media is the second most valuable sector—19% of the top 100 brands fall under the media and telecoms sector, including Google, Facebook, and WeChat.

COVID-19 is partly the reason for this, as media consumption increased throughout the global pandemic. For example, in the first nine months of 2021, Snapchat’s daily usage grew by 77%. Despite increased traction with users, it’s worth noting the company is now feeling the sting as the real world competes for attention spans once again and advertisers begin to ghost the app due to recession jitters.

As pandemic restrictions fade out around the world, and murmurs of a global recession threaten global economic growth, next year’s report could see some big shifts in brand value.

The Geography of Valuable Brands

When looking at where these brands are based, we see that the United States and China account for 75 of the top 100 brands on the ranking. Even more surprising—just six countries make up 95% of the list.

The growth of Chinese companies on the global stage is reflected in this visualization. As a point of comparison, a decade ago, only six Chinese companies made Brand Finance’s Top 100 ranking, and none of them were in the top 30 for brand value.

most valuable brands by country

Interestingly, European countries only make up 13% of the list, which is a testament to just how much Europe’s economic dominance has dwindled over the last few decades.

Back in the 1960s, Europe accounted for nearly a third of the world’s total GDP. But by 2017, it had dropped down to 16%. According to a forecast by the Pardee Center of the University of Denver, the EU’s share of global GDP is expected to drop down to 10% by 2100.

Of course, if history has taught us anything, it’s that a lot can change over the span of a century. How a ranking like this will look in coming decades is anyone’s guess.

Where does this data come from?

Source: Brand Finance Global 500 Report

Important note: The values shown above are brand value calculations as opposed to market capitalization. See below for more details.

How is brand value calculated? In simple terms, the methodology for calculating “brand value” is a formula that is as follows:

Brand Strength (BSI) x Brand Royalty Rate x Brand Revenues = Brand Value

Brand Strength Index (BSI) looks at brand investment, brand equity, and brand performance. The brand royalty rate is determined based on sector. Lastly, forecast brand-specific revenues are determined based on the proportion of parent company revenues attributable to the brand in question. Brand value itself is discounted to net present value.

We recommend visiting page 94 and 99 of the report to view the full explanation of the methodology.

