The Top 100 Most Valuable Brands in 2022

Given the allusive nature of brands, determining a brand’s financial value is a difficult task.

Despite a brand’s intangibility, it’s hard to deny just how effective a strong one can be at boosting a company’s bottom line.

With this in mind, Brand Finance takes on the challenge of identifying the world’s most valuable brands in the world in its annual Global 500 Report. The graphic above, using data from the latest edition of the report, highlights the top 100 most valuable brands in 2022.

Editor’s note: This ranking measures the value of brands, which can be thought of as marketing-related intangible assets that create a brand identity and reputation in the minds of consumers. It attempts to measure this in financial terms, calculating what the brand is worth to the company that owns it. For more information on methodology, calculations, and sourcing, go to the bottom of this article.

A Full Breakdown of the Most Valuable Brands

With an increase of 35% since last year’s report, Apple retains its top spot on the ranking as the world’s most valuable brand, with a total brand value of $335.1 billion.

This is the highest brand value ever recorded in the history of the Global 500 report, which has been published each year since 2007.

As one of the world’s largest tech companies, Apple dominates the smartphone market, especially in the U.S., where more than 50% of operating smartphones are now an iPhone.

Here’s a complete list of the 100 most valuable brands according to the report:

Rank Brand 2022 Brand Value ($B) Country Sector 1 Apple $355.1 United States Tech & Services 2 Amazon $350.3 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 3 Google $263.4 United States Media & Telecoms 4 Microsoft $184.2 United States Tech & Services 5 Walmart $111.9 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 6 Samsung Group $107.3 South Korea Tech & Services 7 Facebook $101.2 United States Media & Telecoms 8 ICBC $75.1 China Banking & Insurance 9 Huawei $71.2 China Tech & Services 10 Verizon $69.6 United States Media & Telecoms 11 China Construction Bank $65.5 China Banking & Insurance 12 Toyota $64.3 Japan Automobiles 13 WeChat $62.3 China Media & Telecoms 14 Agricultural Bank Of China $62.0 China Banking & Insurance 15 Mercedes-Benz $60.8 Germany Automobiles 16 State Grid $60.2 China Energy & Utilities 17 Deutsche Telekom $60.2 Germany Media & Telecoms 18 TikTok/Douyin $59.0 China Media & Telecoms 19 Disney $57.1 United States Media & Telecoms 20 Home Depot $56.3 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 21 Ping An $54.4 China Banking & Insurance 22 Taobao $53.8 China Retail & Consumer Goods 23 Shell $49.9 United Kingdom Energy & Utilities 24 Bank of China $49.6 China Banking & Insurance 25 Tmall $49.2 China Retail & Consumer Goods 26 AT&T $47.0 United States Media & Telecoms 27 Tencent $46.7 China Media & Telecoms 28 Tesla $46.0 United States Automobiles 29 Starbucks $45.7 United States Food & Bev 30 Allianz Group $45.2 Germany Banking & Insurance 31 Aramco $43.6 Saudi Arabia Energy & Utilities 32 Moutai $42.9 China Food & Bev 33 Volkswagen $41.0 Germany Automobiles 34 China Mobile $40.9 China Media & Telecoms 35 NTT Group $40.7 Japan Media & Telecoms 36 McDonald’s $39.7 United States Food & Bev 37 Mitsubishi Group $39.2 Japan Automobiles 38 UPS $38.5 United States Energy & Utilities 39 BMW $37.9 Germany Automobiles 40 Costco $37.5 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 41 Bank of America $36.7 United States Banking & Insurance 42 Marlboro $36.3 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 43 accenture $36.2 United States Tech & Services 44 Coca-Cola $35.4 United States Food & Bev 45 Citi $34.4 United States Banking & Insurance 46 Porsche $33.7 Germany Automobiles 47 Instagram $33.5 United States Media & Telecoms 48 Lowe’s $33.4 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 49 Nike $33.2 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 50 UnitedHealthcare $32.9 United States Healthcare 51 Xfinity $31.3 United States Media & Telecoms 52 Chase $30.1 United States Banking & Insurance 53 Wells Fargo $30.1 United States Banking & Insurance 54 Deloitte $29.8 United States Tech & Services 55 PetroChina $29.7 China Energy & Utilities 56 Netflix $29.4 United States Media & Telecoms 57 Oracle $29.1 United States Tech & Services 58 JP Morgan $28.9 United States Banking & Insurance 59 Wuliangye $28.7 China Food & Bev 60 Target $28.3 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 61 Honda $28.2 Japan Automobiles 62 CSCEC $27.4 China Energy & Utilities 63 American Express $27.2 United States Banking & Insurance 64 JD.com $27.2 China Retail & Consumer Goods 65 VISA $27.1 United States Banking & Insurance 66 Cisco $26.6 United States Tech & Services 67 CVS $26.2 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 68 FedEx $26.0 United States Energy & Utilities 69 Intel $25.6 United States Tech & Services 70 Sinopec $25.2 China Energy & Utilities 71 Sumitomo Group $25.1 Japan Tech & Services 72 Hyundai Group $25.0 South Korea Automobiles 73 SK Group $24.4 South Korea Media & Telecoms 74 China Merchants Bank $24.4 China Banking & Insurance 75 Mitsui $24.3 Japan Energy & Utilities 76 Ford $24.2 United States Automobiles 77 Spectrum $24.1 United States Media & Telecoms 78 TATA Group $23.9 India Energy & Utilities 79 YouTube $23.9 United States Media & Telecoms 80 China Life $23.9 China Banking & Insurance 81 Louis Vuitton $23.4 France Retail & Consumer Goods 82 EY $23.2 United Kingdom Tech & Services 83 PWC $23.2 United States Tech & Services 84 Alibaba.com $22.8 China Retail & Consumer Goods 85 Uber $22.8 United States Tech & Services 86 Siemens Group $22.4 Germany Energy & Utilities 87 Dell Technologies $22.2 United States Tech & Services 88 Mastercard $21.4 United States Tech & Services 89 IBM $21.4 United States Tech & Services 90 Nestlé $20.8 Switzerland Food & Bev 91 LG Group $20.8 South Korea Tech & Services 92 Pepsi $20.7 United States Food & Bev 93 TSMC $20.5 China Tech & Services 94 Sony $19.8 Japan Tech & Services 95 General Electric $19.7 United States Energy & Utilities 96 CRCC $19.7 China Energy & Utilities 97 Walgreens $19.7 United States Retail & Consumer Goods 98 Vodafone $19.5 United Kingdom Media & Telecoms 99 Aldi $19.2 Germany Retail & Consumer Goods 100 RBC $19.0 Canada Banking & Insurance

After Apple, coming in a close second is Amazon with a brand value of $350.3 billion. This is not surprising, considering the tech giant has often found itself neck-and-neck with Apple in the rankings, and has even come in first place in previous editions of the report.

One other brand worth highlighting is TikTok. The social media company saw a 215% increase in its brand value year-over-year, making it the fastest-growing brand on the entire list.

Between 2019 and 2021, the platform saw its userbase skyrocket, growing from 291.4 million to 655.9 million in just two years. If this growth continues, TikTok could reach nearly one billion users by 2025, according to projections from Insider Intelligence.

Most Valuable Sectors

Over a third of the brands on the list fall into the tech and services sector. Combined, this category has a brand value of $2.0 trillion.

Sector Brand Value % of Top 100 Tech & Services $2.0 trillion 36.8% Media & Telecoms $1.0 trillion 19.2% Retail & Consumer Goods $910 billion 16.8% Banking & Insurance $634 billion 11.7% Energy & Utilities $411 billion 7.6% Automobiles $400 billion 7.4% Healthcare $33 billion 0.6%

Media is the second most valuable sector—19% of the top 100 brands fall under the media and telecoms sector, including Google, Facebook, and WeChat.

COVID-19 is partly the reason for this, as media consumption increased throughout the global pandemic. For example, in the first nine months of 2021, Snapchat’s daily usage grew by 77%. Despite increased traction with users, it’s worth noting the company is now feeling the sting as the real world competes for attention spans once again and advertisers begin to ghost the app due to recession jitters.

As pandemic restrictions fade out around the world, and murmurs of a global recession threaten global economic growth, next year’s report could see some big shifts in brand value.

The Geography of Valuable Brands

When looking at where these brands are based, we see that the United States and China account for 75 of the top 100 brands on the ranking. Even more surprising—just six countries make up 95% of the list.

The growth of Chinese companies on the global stage is reflected in this visualization. As a point of comparison, a decade ago, only six Chinese companies made Brand Finance’s Top 100 ranking, and none of them were in the top 30 for brand value.

Interestingly, European countries only make up 13% of the list, which is a testament to just how much Europe’s economic dominance has dwindled over the last few decades.

Back in the 1960s, Europe accounted for nearly a third of the world’s total GDP. But by 2017, it had dropped down to 16%. According to a forecast by the Pardee Center of the University of Denver, the EU’s share of global GDP is expected to drop down to 10% by 2100.

Of course, if history has taught us anything, it’s that a lot can change over the span of a century. How a ranking like this will look in coming decades is anyone’s guess.

Where does this data come from? Source: Brand Finance Global 500 Report Important note: The values shown above are brand value calculations as opposed to market capitalization. See below for more details. How is brand value calculated? In simple terms, the methodology for calculating “brand value” is a formula that is as follows: Brand Strength (BSI) x Brand Royalty Rate x Brand Revenues = Brand Value Brand Strength Index (BSI) looks at brand investment, brand equity, and brand performance. The brand royalty rate is determined based on sector. Lastly, forecast brand-specific revenues are determined based on the proportion of parent company revenues attributable to the brand in question. Brand value itself is discounted to net present value. We recommend visiting page 94 and 99 of the report to view the full explanation of the methodology.

