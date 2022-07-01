While there are magazines flooding the market every other day, there is a handful that stands out from the crowd and cannot be replaced. Read on to have a look at the leading fashion magazines available in Dubai.

BREAK MGAZINE FASHION MAGAZINE

Break Magazine is published by a social enterprise company founded by Cristian Nardi with the aim of building an online blog that enhances new talents who have been cut off in recent years. Break Magazine – which aims to bring young readers closer to the pleasure / duty of being informed – is not for profit, it is free. Being a non-profit social enterprise, it accepts voluntary contributions for a social purpose.

Break Magazine is a newspaper active in Italy, Europe (France: Cannes, Montecarlo, Paris), London, United States (New York & Los Angeles), United Arab Emirates (Dubai), Asia (China) in the professional information sector, cultural, fashion and luxury. In services to professionals and businesses, Break Magazine occupies a market position with online services and bimonthly printed publications, it also boasts an important presence in the organization of international fashion, luxury events and television appointments made through our systems or partner systems. Fashion, one of the main players in our international market.

Dubai Fashion Magazine is an Online Lifestyle Magazine with beauty tips, trends, style, photos, videos, art, culture, models news across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, UAE, Middle East. Dubai Fashion Magazine is the ultimate luxury fashion destination for women, covering global trends effecting Middle East. Dubai Fashion Magazine is also an Online Directory of Fashion designers, Makeup artists, Models, Modelling Agencies and Photographers across Dubai, UAE.

Vogue

Vogue is the first fashion magazine that covers luxury lifestyle and high fashion in the entire Middle East. The magazine comes from the vibrant city of Dubai – the city hailed as Gulf’s fashion capital. Vogue gives you a clear picture on the newest fashion trends. At the same time, it covers latest updates about top celebrities across the world. The ultimate fashion magazine, Vogue, aims at catering the sophisticated tastes of the powerful men and women of the Middle East.

Harper’s Bazaar

Harper’s Bazaar is synonymous with style and panache. As a popular fashion magazine that publishes informative, polished and thought provocative content, Harper’s Bazaar targets the upper middle class. The magazine sports exciting content ranging from runway shows and latest trends/designers to fashion updates covering both casual and couture. Its digital version features exclusive model interviews, cover shoots, backstage videos, behind-the-scenes peeks at editorials and so much more.

GQ, formerly known as Gentlemen’s Quarterly, is a cutting-edge fashion magazine for men. GQ is a one-of-its-kind magazine as it is published only twice a year. Well, it’s perhaps worth the wait! Targeting the interests of men, GQ covers a variety of genres including grooming advice, fashion trends, celebrity updates and sports. However, the editorial of GQ ensures that the articles cover stuff that both men and women find entertaining and useful.

Grazia

Read widely by style-savvy women of Dubai, Grazia covers both national and international fashion trends and styles. What makes Grazia unique is its beautiful blend of lifestyle, fashion and arts with news, economy and current affairs. It is this multi-faced approach that has gained the magazine thousands of dynamic and sophisticated readers in Dubai. With its total readership crossing millions worldwide, Grazia continues to feature unravel stories and unexplored subjects in its every edition.