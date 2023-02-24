the-war-in-ukraine:-one-year-later

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The United States is vowing long-term support for Ukraine, as the world marks one year since Russia initially invaded.

President Biden and Vice President Harris both have publicly stated the US will stand by Ukraine “as long as it takes,” and they have received bipartisan support from Congress.

The Defense Department recently announces another $2 billion aid package to Ukraine, but Americans continue to be left in the dark about what exactly the money is being used for.

With our own major problems in the United States like train derailments, crisis at the border, and inflation, many Americans question why our “leaders” are sending hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars to a foreign nation to fix their problems.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin called Russia’s invasion “the most urgent danger to European security since the end of World War II.”

Nevertheless, landmarks around the world lit up to support the defenders of Ukraine, on the first anniversary of the Russian invasion.

San Diego’s House of Ukraine member, Vera Skop, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to discuss their efforts to support the country.

Location:

Unbreakable Spirit of Ukrainians Concert

When: February 24 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm

Where: The Majorca Room (Room 101), Casa del Prado

1650 El Prado Blvd

San Diego, CA 92101 United States

Ufficio Stampa