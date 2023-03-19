the-week-ahead:-a-scorned-skier,-teen-killer-and-an-ice-cream-man

Law&Crime Network will be covering the following trials this week. You can watch trials live on our website and YouTube page.

Terry Sanderson v. Gwyneth Paltrow

Sanderson’s complaint states that he suffered “a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries” after Paltrow struck him from behind, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out.”

In Paltrow’s counterclaim, she said she remembers that Sanderson had rammed into her from behind when she was climbing, giving her a “full body hit.” She claimed that Sanderson apologized after she told him she was angry. Paltrow asserts that despite the minor nature of her wounds, they forced her to call it a day on the slopes while it was still early in the day. She is requesting $1 in compensatory damages in addition to her legal fees and expenses.

Opening statements in this civil suit begin on Tuesday.

FL v Aiden Fucci

Last month, 16-year-old Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty to murdering 13-year-old former classmate Tristyn Bailey in May 2021. Bailey, a cheerleader, was stabbed 114 times. The case made national news not only because of the brutal nature of the crime and the ages of the suspect and victim, but also because of Fucci’s reaction upon being arrested. The teen posted a selfie of himself in the back of police cruiser with a caption that read, “Hey guys has inybody [sic] seen Tristyn lately.”

With the plea, Fucci faces a mandatory minimum of 40 years in prison rather than an automatic sentence of life without parole. Because Fucci is a minor, the death penalty was not an option in the case.

The teen killer’s sentencing hearing is scheduled for Tuesday. The judge said he will not sentence Fucci right away, as typically, many witnesses, family or friends will often read statements for the judge to consider. Fucci will most likely learn his fate on Thursday.

WI vs Zachariah Anderson

Investigators claim Anderson stalked his ex-girlfriend, Sadie Beacham, for weeks — putting a burner phone in her car and using a GPS tracker to watch and listen to the new couple. Detectives found Gutierrez’s blood in Anderson’s van, and cadaver dogs found pieces of clothing and a bleach bottle in a burn pit on his property, authorities said. Gutierrez’s body has never been found.

The Latest In The Trial:

The state rested its case last week. Testimony from the defense’s witnesses is expected to kick off this week.

FL vs Michael Keetley

Michael Keetley was a known ice cream man who drove around in his purple truck in southeast Hillsborough County. In January 2010, Keetley was shot, beaten and robbed while driving his ice cream truck. Investigators believe 10 months later, on Thanksgiving Day, Keetley wanted revenge and shot six people playing cards outside in Ruskin. Two people were killed — brothers Sergio and Juan Guitron — and four others were injured.

The case went to trial in 2020, but it ended in a mistrial. Most of the evidence presented by the state was circumstantial and witnesses who took the stand didn’t appear to be credible, the judge said. The defense argued that after the January 2010 attack, there was no way Keetley could physically carry out a shooting spree.

The Latest In The Trial:

The state is expected to rest its case this week, which means jurors should hear testimony from the defense’s witnesses by the end of the week.

The post The Week Ahead: A scorned skier, teen killer and an ice cream man first appeared on Law & Crime.

Vito Califano