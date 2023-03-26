the-week-ahead:-gwyneth-paltrow-ski-crash-and-wisconsin-killing-spree-shooter

Law&Crime Network will be covering the following trials this week. You can watch trials live on our website and YouTube page.

Terry Sanderson v. Gwyneth Paltrow

Terry Sanderson claims that on Feb. 26, 2016, while skiing down Bandana run, a beginner-level hill at Deer Valley Resort on Flagstaff Mountain, actress Gwyneth Paltrow accidentally knocked him over. The actress was allegedly skiing “out-of-control” when she collided with Sanderson, who was further downhill, according to Sanderson’s civil claim.

Sanderson’s complaint states that he suffered “a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries” after Paltrow struck him from behind, “knocking him down hard, knocking him out.”

In Paltrow’s counterclaim, she said she remembers that Sanderson had rammed into her from behind when she was climbing, giving her a “full body hit.” She claimed that Sanderson apologized after she told him she was angry. Paltrow asserts that despite the minor nature of her wounds, they forced her to call it a day on the slopes while it was still early in the day. She is requesting $1 in compensatory damages in addition to her legal fees and expenses.

Paltrow took the stand Friday, testifying Sanderson absolutely hit her, and at first she thought she was being sexually assaulted. Sanderson is expected to take the stand Monday, March 27.

WI v Allan Brown

Allan Brown is accused of going on a killing spree in October 2021, murdering two strangers in just a few hours.

Brown allegedly shot a 41-year-old during a carjacking in Kenosha County, killing him, then taking off with the victim’s car, detectives say. Police caught up with Brown when the stolen car was reported at a nearby gas station. When Brown saw police, he took off running, and later shot a K9 deputy, according to officers.

Police shot back at Brown, wounding him, but he recovered the in the hospital. The K9 survived and returned back to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department shortly after the shooting.

When Brown was at the hospital, police connected him to another shooting a few hours earlier, where he allegedly killed a 25-year-old at a bus stop. Brown was booked into the Kenosha County Jail for multiple charges, including mistreating animals, striking police to cause injury, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, first degree reckless endangering safety, driving or operating a vehicle without consent, and was later charged for the homicides.

Brown previously pleaded guilty to aggravated battery of an officer in 2009 and has been arrested multiple times for drug possession, battery, aggravated assault and resisting a police officer.

Opening statements are expected to begin on Monday, March 27.

