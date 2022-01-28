the-who-movie-about-keith-moon-is-finally-underway-with-plans-to-shoot-this-summer-(exclusive)

A long-gestating movie about The Who’s late drummer Keith Moon is finally moving ahead, with plans in place to shoot in Britain this summer, Variety can reveal. The project, which is tentatively titled “The Real Me” (the title of a song on Who album “Quadrophenia”), has Moon’s former band members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend […]
