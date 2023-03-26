‘The work starts today’: Minns, senior MPs meet to tackle Labor’s urgent priorities by valipomponi 27 Marzo 2023 Comments 0 Just hours after he claimed a historic win for Labor, the Premier-elect said scrapping the 3 per cent wages cap for nurses, teachers and other state workers was an urgent priority. valipomponi Condividi:TwitterFacebookMi piace:Mi piace Caricamento... 0 comments on “‘The work starts today’: Minns, senior MPs meet to tackle Labor’s urgent priorities” Leave a Reply Annulla risposta Navigazione articoli Previous Post Previous Post Next Post Next Post
0 comments on “‘The work starts today’: Minns, senior MPs meet to tackle Labor’s urgent priorities”