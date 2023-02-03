The workplace rights of arts workers can no longer be ignored

by Mata
3 Febbraio 2023
Comments 0
the-workplace-rights-of-arts-workers-can-no-longer-be-ignored


The Albanese government’s new Centre for Arts and Entertainment Workplaces can strengthen the arts sector by improving the pay, safety and welfare of its workers.

Mata

0 comments on “The workplace rights of arts workers can no longer be ignored

Leave a Reply

%d blogger hanno fatto clic su Mi Piace per questo: